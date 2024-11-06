Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe
Save BIG. Mint+The Economist at ₹3999Claim Now!
Next Story
Business News/ Markets / Power Grid Share Price Today on 06-11-2024: Power Grid share price are up by 0.54%, Nifty up by 0.73%

Power Grid Share Price Today on 06-11-2024: Power Grid share price are up by 0.54%, Nifty up by 0.73%

Livemint

Power Grid Share Price Today on 06-11-2024: On the last trading day, Power Grid's stock opened at 317.95 and closed at 318.40. The stock reached a high of 319.10 and a low of 313.95 during the day.

Power GridShare Price Today on 06-11-2024

Power Grid Share Price Today on 06-11-2024: At 06 Nov 12:00 today, Power Grid shares are trading at price 318.4, 0.54% up from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at 80208.02, up by 0.92%. The stock has hit a high of 319.1 and a low of 313.95 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 300 days SMA & lower than the 5,10,20,50,100 day SMA. The stock will have support at 300 days SMA & face resistance at 5,10,20,50,100 days SMA

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

DaysSimple Moving Average
5320.05
10320.54
20325.32
50333.98
100335.18
300308.27

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at 318.63, 321.02, & 324.33, whereas it has key support levels at 312.93, 309.62, & 307.23.

Power Grid Share Price Today

Till 12 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for Power Grid was -35.93% lower than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, The stock's continued downtrend suggests a bearish trend is underway..

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 18.30% & ROA of 6.42% respectively.The current P/E of the stock is at 18.76 .

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 3.02% with a target price of 328.00.

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 3.60% MF holding, & 28.26% FII holding as per filings in the september quarter.

The MF holding has decreased from 3.71% in june to 3.60% in the september quarter.

The FII holding has decreased from 28.73% in june to 28.26% in the september quarter.

Power Grid share price has gained 0.54% today to trade at 318.4 in resonance with its peers. Its peers such as are also on the rise. Overall, benchmark indices Nifty & Sensex are up 0.73% & 0.92% each respectively.

Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.