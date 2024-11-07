Power Grid Share Price Today on 07-11-2024: Power Grid share price are down by -1.57%, Nifty down by -1.11%

Power Grid Share Price Today on 07 Nov 2024: On the last trading day, Power Grid's stock opened at ₹ 320.85 and closed at ₹ 313.45. The stock reached a high of ₹ 320.85 and a low of ₹ 312.05 during the day. Overall, the stock experienced a decline by the end of the trading session.

Power Grid Share Price Today on 07-11-2024: At 07 Nov 11:06 today, Power Grid shares are trading at price ₹313.45, -1.57% down from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at ₹79630.75, down by -0.93%. The stock has hit a high of ₹320.85 and a low of ₹312.05 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 300 days SMA & lower than the 5,10,20,50,100 day SMA. The stock will have support at 300 days SMA & face resistance at 5,10,20,50,100 days SMA

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

Days Simple Moving Average 5 319.54 10 319.00 20 324.65 50 333.56 100 335.24 300 308.63

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at ₹321.37, ₹324.08, & ₹327.82, whereas it has key support levels at ₹314.92, ₹311.18, & ₹308.47.

Till 11 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for Power Grid was 36.00% higher than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, The stock's continued downtrend suggests a bearish trend is underway..

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 18.30% & ROA of 6.42% respectively.The current P/E of the stock is at 18.85 & P/B is at 3.22.

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 4.64% with a target price of ₹328.00.

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 3.60% MF holding, & 28.26% FII holding as per filings in the september quarter.

The MF holding has decreased from 3.71% in june to 3.60% in the september quarter.

The FII holding has decreased from 28.73% in june to 28.26% in the september quarter.