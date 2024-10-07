Power Grid share are down by -2.04%, Nifty down by -0.16%

Power Grid Share Price Today on 07-10-2024: On the last trading day, Power Grid opened at ₹ 339.05 and closed at ₹ 331.90. The stock reached a high of ₹ 339.70 and a low of ₹ 331.10 during the day.

Power Grid Share Price Today on : At 07 Oct 11:00 today, Power Grid shares are trading at price ₹331.9, -2.04% down from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at ₹81450.61, down by -0.29%. The stock has hit a high of ₹339.7 and a low of ₹331.1 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 300 days SMA & lower than the 5,10,20,50,100 day SMA. The stock will have support at 300 days SMA & face resistance at 5,10,20,50,100 days SMA

Days Simple Moving Average 5 348.19 10 350.23 20 342.13 50 341.25 100 332.76 300 299.36

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at ₹345.28, ₹351.22, & ₹354.98, whereas it has key support levels at ₹335.58, ₹331.82, & ₹325.88.

Till 11 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for Power Grid was -38.18% lower than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal..

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 18.30% .The current P/E of the stock is at 20.08 .

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 1.78% with a target price of ₹326.00.

The company has a 51.34% promoter holding, 3.71% MF holding, & 28.73% FII holding as per filings in the june quarter.

The MF holding has increased from 3.57% in march to 3.71% in the june quarter. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The FII holding has decreased from 29.82% in march to 28.73% in the june quarter.