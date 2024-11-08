Power Grid Share Price Today on 08-11-2024: Power Grid share price are up by 0.22%, Nifty down by -0.23%

Power Grid Share Price Today on 08-11-2024: On the last trading day, Power Grid opened at 312.7 and closed at 313.6. The stock reached a high of 314.8 and a low of 308.7 during the day.

Published8 Nov 2024, 11:21 AM IST
Power Grid Share Price Today on 08-11-2024: At 08 Nov 12:00 today, Power Grid shares are trading at price 313.6, 0.22% up from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at 79332.07, down by -0.26%. The stock has hit a high of 314.8 and a low of 308.7 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 300 days SMA & lower than the 5,10,20,50,100 day SMA. The stock will have support at 300 days SMA & face resistance at 5,10,20,50,100 days SMA

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

DaysSimple Moving Average
5318.75
10318.39
20324.13
50333.21
100335.25
300309.02

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at 317.57, 321.93, & 324.87, whereas it has key support levels at 310.27, 307.33, & 302.97.

Till 12 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for Power Grid was -11.84% lower than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, The stock's continued downtrend suggests a bearish trend is underway..

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 18.30% & ROA of 6.42% respectively.The current P/E of the stock is at 18.52 & P/B is at 3.16.

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 4.59% with a target price of 328.00.

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 3.60% MF holding, & 28.26% FII holding as per filings in the september quarter.

The MF holding has decreased from 3.71% in june to 3.60% in the september quarter.

The FII holding has decreased from 28.73% in june to 28.26% in the september quarter.

Power Grid share price has gained 0.22% today, currently at 313.6, while its peers such as are in the red. Overall, benchmark indices Nifty & Sensex are down -0.23% & -0.26% each respectively.

First Published:8 Nov 2024, 11:21 AM IST
