Power Grid share are down by -0.52%, Nifty up by 0.69%

Power Grid Share Price Today on : At 08 Oct 12:00 today, Power Grid shares are trading at price ₹327.2, -0.52% down from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at ₹81413.38, up by 0.45%. The stock has hit a high of ₹331 and a low of ₹322.4 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 300 days SMA & lower than the 5,10,20,50,100 day SMA. The stock will have support at 300 days SMA & face resistance at 5,10,20,50,100 days SMA

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

Days Simple Moving Average 5 348.19 10 350.23 20 342.13 50 341.25 100 332.76 300 299.70

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at ₹337.4, ₹346.2, & ₹352.4, whereas it has key support levels at ₹322.4, ₹316.2, & ₹307.4.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, The stock's continued downtrend suggests a bearish trend is underway..

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 18.30% .The current P/E of the stock is at 19.49 .

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 0.37% with a target price of ₹326.00.

The company has a 51.34% promoter holding, 3.71% MF holding, & 28.73% FII holding as per filings in the june quarter.

The MF holding has increased from 3.57% in march to 3.71% in the june quarter.

The FII holding has decreased from 29.82% in march to 28.73% in the june quarter.