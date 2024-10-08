Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe
Save BIG. Mint+The Economist at ₹3999Claim Now!
Next Story
Business News/ Markets / Power Grid share are down by -0.52%, Nifty up by 0.69%

Power Grid share are down by -0.52%, Nifty up by 0.69%

Livemint

Power Grid Share Price Today on 08-10-2024: On the last trading day, Power Grid opened at 326.3 and closed at 327.2. The stock reached a high of 331 and a low of 322.4 during the day.

Power Grid Share Price Today Live Updates

Power Grid Share Price Today on : At 08 Oct 12:00 today, Power Grid shares are trading at price 327.2, -0.52% down from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at 81413.38, up by 0.45%. The stock has hit a high of 331 and a low of 322.4 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 300 days SMA & lower than the 5,10,20,50,100 day SMA. The stock will have support at 300 days SMA & face resistance at 5,10,20,50,100 days SMA

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

DaysSimple Moving Average
5348.19
10350.23
20342.13
50341.25
100332.76
300299.70

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at 337.4, 346.2, & 352.4, whereas it has key support levels at 322.4, 316.2, & 307.4.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, The stock's continued downtrend suggests a bearish trend is underway..

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 18.30% .The current P/E of the stock is at 19.49 .

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 0.37% with a target price of 326.00.

The company has a 51.34% promoter holding, 3.71% MF holding, & 28.73% FII holding as per filings in the june quarter.

The MF holding has increased from 3.57% in march to 3.71% in the june quarter.

The FII holding has decreased from 29.82% in march to 28.73% in the june quarter.

Power Grid share price down -0.52% today to trade at 327.2 while its peers are mixed. Its peers such as are falling today, but its peers NTPC, Adani Green Energy, Adani Power, Tata Power are on the rise. Overall, benchmark indices Nifty & Sensex are up 0.69% & 0.45% each respectively.

Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.