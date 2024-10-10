Power Grid Share Price Today on : Power Grid share are up by 2%, Nifty up by 0.26%

Power Grid Share Price Today on : At 10 Oct 11:04 today, Power Grid shares are trading at price ₹336.35, 2% up from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at ₹81737.72, up by 0.33%. The stock has hit a high of ₹338 and a low of ₹330.1 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 100,300 days SMA & lower than the 5,10,20,50 day SMA. The stock will have support at 100,300 days SMA & face resistance at 5,10,20,50 days SMA

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

Days Simple Moving Average 5 337.98 10 347.62 20 341.90 50 340.95 100 333.22 300 300.63

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at ₹332.73, ₹335.42, & ₹339.03, whereas it has key support levels at ₹326.43, ₹322.82, & ₹320.13.

Till 11 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for Power Grid was 172.73% higher than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal..

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 18.30% .The current P/E of the stock is at 19.54 .

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 3.08% with a target price of ₹326.00.

The company has a 51.34% promoter holding, 3.71% MF holding, & 28.73% FII holding as per filings in the june quarter.

The MF holding has increased from 3.57% in march to 3.71% in the june quarter.

The FII holding has decreased from 29.82% in march to 28.73% in the june quarter.