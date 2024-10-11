Power Grid Share Price Today on : Power Grid share are down by -1.08%, Nifty down by -0.27%

Power Grid Share Price Today on : At 11 Oct 12:00 today, Power Grid shares are trading at price ₹330.75, -1.08% down from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at ₹81382.62, down by -0.28%. The stock has hit a high of ₹335.4 and a low of ₹330.3 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 300 days SMA & lower than the 5,10,20,50,100 day SMA. The stock will have support at 300 days SMA & face resistance at 5,10,20,50,100 days SMA

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

Days Simple Moving Average 5 333.76 10 345.58 20 341.96 50 340.76 100 333.43 300 301.12

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at ₹338.07, ₹342.08, & ₹346.07, whereas it has key support levels at ₹330.07, ₹326.08, & ₹322.07.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, The stock's continued downtrend suggests a bearish trend is underway..

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 18.30% .The current P/E of the stock is at 19.81 .

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 1.44% with a target price of ₹326.00.

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 3.71% MF holding, & 28.73% FII holding as per filings in the june quarter.

The MF holding has increased from 3.57% in march to 3.71% in the june quarter.

The FII holding has decreased from 29.82% in march to 28.73% in the june quarter.