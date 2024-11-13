Power Grid Share Price Today on 13-11-2024: Power Grid share price are down by -0.68%, Nifty down by -0.74%

Power Grid Share Price Today on 13 Nov 2024: On the last trading day, Power Grid opened at ₹ 322.5 and closed at ₹ 320.3. The stock reached a high of ₹ 324.7 and a low of ₹ 317.35 during the day. Overall, the stock experienced a slight decline from its opening price to its closing price.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 5,10,300 days SMA & lower than the 20,50,100 day SMA. The stock will have support at 5,10,300 days SMA & face resistance at 20,50,100 days SMA

Days Simple Moving Average 5 315.99 10 318.02 20 321.81 50 331.98 100 335.11 300 310.13

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at ₹329.15, ₹335.95, & ₹339.4, whereas it has key support levels at ₹318.9, ₹315.45, & ₹308.65.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, Initial signs of a trend reversal are evident following the recent downtrend..

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 18.30% & ROA of 6.42% respectively.The current P/E of the stock is at 19.10 & P/B is at 3.26.

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 3.97% with a target price of ₹333.00.

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 3.60% MF holding, & 28.26% FII holding as per filings in the september quarter.

The MF holding has decreased from 3.71% in june to 3.60% in the september quarter.

The FII holding has decreased from 28.73% in june to 28.26% in the september quarter.