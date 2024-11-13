Hello User
Power Grid Share Price Today on 13-11-2024: Power Grid share price are down by -0.68%, Nifty down by -0.74%

Power Grid Share Price Today on 13-11-2024: Power Grid share price are down by -0.68%, Nifty down by -0.74%

Livemint

Power Grid Share Price Today on 13 Nov 2024: On the last trading day, Power Grid opened at 322.5 and closed at 320.3. The stock reached a high of 324.7 and a low of 317.35 during the day. Overall, the stock experienced a slight decline from its opening price to its closing price.

Power GridShare Price Today on 13-11-2024

Power Grid Share Price Today on 13-11-2024: At 13 Nov 11:00 today, Power Grid shares are trading at price 320.3, -0.68% down from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at 78283.79, down by -0.5%. The stock has hit a high of 324.7 and a low of 317.35 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 5,10,300 days SMA & lower than the 20,50,100 day SMA. The stock will have support at 5,10,300 days SMA & face resistance at 20,50,100 days SMA

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

DaysSimple Moving Average
5315.99
10318.02
20321.81
50331.98
100335.11
300310.13

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at 329.15, 335.95, & 339.4, whereas it has key support levels at 318.9, 315.45, & 308.65.

Power Grid Share Price Today

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, Initial signs of a trend reversal are evident following the recent downtrend..

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 18.30% & ROA of 6.42% respectively.The current P/E of the stock is at 19.10 & P/B is at 3.26.

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 3.97% with a target price of 333.00.

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 3.60% MF holding, & 28.26% FII holding as per filings in the september quarter.

The MF holding has decreased from 3.71% in june to 3.60% in the september quarter.

The FII holding has decreased from 28.73% in june to 28.26% in the september quarter.

Power Grid share price down -0.68% today to trade at 320.3 while its peers are mixed. Its peers such as Adani Green Energy, Tata Power are falling today, but its peers NTPC, Adani Power are on the rise. Overall, benchmark indices Nifty & Sensex are down -0.74% & -0.5% each respectively.

