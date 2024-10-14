Power Grid Share Price Today on : Power Grid share are down by -0.3%, Nifty up by 0.53%

Power Grid Share Price Today on 14-10-2024: On the last trading day, Power Grid's stock opened at ₹ 330.85 and closed slightly lower at ₹ 329. The stock reached a high of ₹ 331.45 during the day and dipped to a low of ₹ 328.60.

Power Grid Share Price Today on : At 14 Oct 11:04 today, Power Grid shares are trading at price ₹329, -0.3% down from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at ₹81801.98, up by 0.52%. The stock has hit a high of ₹331.45 and a low of ₹328.6 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 300 days SMA & lower than the 5,10,20,50,100 day SMA. The stock will have support at 300 days SMA & face resistance at 5,10,20,50,100 days SMA

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

Days Simple Moving Average 5 330.03 10 339.11 20 341.83 50 340.31 100 333.79 300 301.74

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at ₹333.83, ₹337.52, & ₹339.68, whereas it has key support levels at ₹327.98, ₹325.82, & ₹322.13.

Till 11 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for Power Grid was -53.37% lower than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, The stock's continued downtrend suggests a bearish trend is underway..

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 18.30% .The current P/E of the stock is at 19.56 .



The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 0.91% with a target price of ₹326.00.

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 3.71% MF holding, & 28.73% FII holding as per filings in the june quarter.

The MF holding has increased from 3.57% in march to 3.71% in the june quarter. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The FII holding has decreased from 29.82% in march to 28.73% in the june quarter.