Power Grid Share Price Today on : Power Grid share are up by 0.35%, Nifty down by -0.49%

Power Grid Share Price Today on
On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 5,300 days SMA & lower than the 10,20,50,100 day SMA. The stock will have support at 5,300 days SMA & face resistance at 10,20,50,100 days SMA
The SMA values for the stock are given below :
|Days
|Simple Moving Average
|5
|330.40
|10
|336.77
|20
|341.48
|50
|339.94
|100
|333.97
|300
|302.57
The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at ₹333.1, ₹336.25, & ₹339.05, whereas it has key support levels at ₹327.15, ₹324.35, & ₹321.2.
Till 12 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for Power Grid was -51.69% lower than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.
Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, The stock's continued downtrend suggests a bearish trend is underway..
From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 18.30%
The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 1.45% with a target price of ₹326.00.
The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 3.71% MF holding, & 28.73% FII holding as per filings in the june quarter.
The MF holding has increased from 3.57% in march to 3.71% in the june quarter.
The FII holding has decreased from 29.82% in march to 28.73% in the june quarter.
Power Grid share price has gained 0.35% today, currently at ₹330.8, while its peers such as
Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.MoreLess