Power Grid Share Price Today on : Power Grid share are up by 0.35%, Nifty down by -0.49%

Power Grid Share Price Today on : At 16 Oct 12:00 today, Power Grid shares are trading at price ₹330.8, 0.35% up from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at ₹81494.59, down by -0.4%. The stock has hit a high of ₹332.95 and a low of ₹329.25 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 5,300 days SMA & lower than the 10,20,50,100 day SMA. The stock will have support at 5,300 days SMA & face resistance at 10,20,50,100 days SMA

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

Days Simple Moving Average 5 330.40 10 336.77 20 341.48 50 339.94 100 333.97 300 302.57

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at ₹333.1, ₹336.25, & ₹339.05, whereas it has key support levels at ₹327.15, ₹324.35, & ₹321.2.

Till 12 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for Power Grid was -51.69% lower than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, The stock's continued downtrend suggests a bearish trend is underway..

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 18.30% .The current P/E of the stock is at 19.55 .

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 1.45% with a target price of ₹326.00.

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 3.71% MF holding, & 28.73% FII holding as per filings in the june quarter.

The MF holding has increased from 3.57% in march to 3.71% in the june quarter.

The FII holding has decreased from 29.82% in march to 28.73% in the june quarter.