Power Grid Share Price Today on : Power Grid share are up by 0.35%, Nifty down by -0.49%

Power Grid Share Price Today on 16-10-2024: On the last trading day, Power Grid opened at 332.95 and closed at 330.80. The stock reached a high of 332.95 and a low of 329.25 during the day.

Power Grid Share Price Today Live Updates

Power Grid Share Price Today on : At 16 Oct 12:00 today, Power Grid shares are trading at price 330.8, 0.35% up from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at 81494.59, down by -0.4%. The stock has hit a high of 332.95 and a low of 329.25 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 5,300 days SMA & lower than the 10,20,50,100 day SMA. The stock will have support at 5,300 days SMA & face resistance at 10,20,50,100 days SMA

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

DaysSimple Moving Average
5330.40
10336.77
20341.48
50339.94
100333.97
300302.57

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at 333.1, 336.25, & 339.05, whereas it has key support levels at 327.15, 324.35, & 321.2.

Till 12 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for Power Grid was -51.69% lower than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, The stock's continued downtrend suggests a bearish trend is underway..

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 18.30% .The current P/E of the stock is at 19.55 .

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 1.45% with a target price of 326.00.

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 3.71% MF holding, & 28.73% FII holding as per filings in the june quarter.

The MF holding has increased from 3.57% in march to 3.71% in the june quarter.

The FII holding has decreased from 29.82% in march to 28.73% in the june quarter.

Power Grid share price has gained 0.35% today, currently at 330.8, while its peers such as are in the red. Overall, benchmark indices Nifty & Sensex are down -0.49% & -0.4% each respectively.

