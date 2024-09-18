Power Grid share are up by 0.09%, Nifty up by 0.18%

Power Grid Share Price Today on 18-09-2024: On the last trading day, Power Grid opened at 337.05 and closed slightly lower at 336.95. The stock reached a high of 338.85 and a low of 335.70 during the day.

Published18 Sep 2024, 11:00 AM IST
Power Grid Share Price Today Live Updates
Power Grid Share Price Today Live Updates

Power Grid Share Price Today on : At 18 Sep 12:01 today, Power Grid shares are trading at price 336.95, 0.09% up from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at 83253.32, up by 0.21%. The stock has hit a high of 338.85 and a low of 335.7 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 5,10,20,100,300 days SMA & lower than the 50 day SMA. The stock will have support at 5,10,20,100,300 days SMA & face resistance at 50 days SMA

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

DaysSimple Moving Average
5336.06
10333.69
20335.02
50339.49
100326.84
300291.53

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at 339.8, 342.65, & 345.3, whereas it has key support levels at 334.3, 331.65, & 328.8.

Till 12 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for Power Grid was -49.95% lower than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend.

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 18.30% .The current P/E of the stock is at 19.96 .

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 5.59% with a target price of 318.11.

The company has a 51.34% promoter holding, 3.71% MF holding, & 28.73% FII holding as per filings in the june quarter.

The MF holding has increased from 3.57% in march to 3.71% in the june quarter.

The FII holding has decreased from 29.82% in march to 28.73% in the june quarter.

Power Grid share price has gained 0.09% today, currently at 336.95, while its peers such as are in the red. Overall, benchmark indices Nifty & Sensex are up 0.18% & 0.21% each respectively.

First Published:18 Sep 2024, 11:00 AM IST
