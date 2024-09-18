Power Grid share are up by 0.09%, Nifty up by 0.18%

Power Grid Share Price Today on
On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 5,10,20,100,300 days SMA & lower than the 50 day SMA. The stock will have support at 5,10,20,100,300 days SMA & face resistance at 50 days SMA
The SMA values for the stock are given below :
|Days
|Simple Moving Average
|5
|336.06
|10
|333.69
|20
|335.02
|50
|339.49
|100
|326.84
|300
|291.53
The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at ₹339.8, ₹342.65, & ₹345.3, whereas it has key support levels at ₹334.3, ₹331.65, & ₹328.8.
Till 12 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for Power Grid was -49.95% lower than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.
Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend.
From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 18.30%
The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 5.59% with a target price of ₹318.11.
The company has a 51.34% promoter holding, 3.71% MF holding, & 28.73% FII holding as per filings in the june quarter.
The MF holding has increased from 3.57% in march to 3.71% in the june quarter.
The FII holding has decreased from 29.82% in march to 28.73% in the june quarter.
