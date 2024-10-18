Power Grid Share Price Today on : Power Grid share are up by 0.47%, Nifty up by 0.12%

Power Grid Share Price Today on : At 18 Oct 12:01 today, Power Grid shares are trading at price ₹332.85, 0.47% up from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at ₹81050.34, up by 0.05%. The stock has hit a high of ₹333.35 and a low of ₹328.2 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 5,10,300 days SMA & lower than the 20,50,100 day SMA. The stock will have support at 5,10,300 days SMA & face resistance at 20,50,100 days SMA

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

Days Simple Moving Average 5 330.37 10 332.07 20 340.54 50 338.87 100 334.11 300 303.55

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at ₹333.87, ₹336.53, & ₹341.17, whereas it has key support levels at ₹326.57, ₹321.93, & ₹319.27.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, The stock's continued downtrend suggests a bearish trend is underway..

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 18.30% .The current P/E of the stock is at 19.62 .

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 2.06% with a target price of ₹326.00.

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 3.71% MF holding, & 28.73% FII holding as per filings in the june quarter.

The MF holding has increased from 3.57% in march to 3.71% in the june quarter.

The FII holding has decreased from 29.82% in march to 28.73% in the june quarter.