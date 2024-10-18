Power Grid Share Price Today on : Power Grid share are up by 0.47%, Nifty up by 0.12%

Power Grid Share Price Today on 18-10-2024: On the last trading day, Power Grid opened at 332.4 and closed at 332.85. The stock reached a high of 333.35 and a low of 328.2 during the day.

Published18 Oct 2024, 11:08 AM IST
Power Grid Share Price Today Live Updates
Power Grid Share Price Today Live Updates

Power Grid Share Price Today on : At 18 Oct 12:01 today, Power Grid shares are trading at price 332.85, 0.47% up from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at 81050.34, up by 0.05%. The stock has hit a high of 333.35 and a low of 328.2 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 5,10,300 days SMA & lower than the 20,50,100 day SMA. The stock will have support at 5,10,300 days SMA & face resistance at 20,50,100 days SMA

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

DaysSimple Moving Average
5330.37
10332.07
20340.54
50338.87
100334.11
300303.55

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at 333.87, 336.53, & 341.17, whereas it has key support levels at 326.57, 321.93, & 319.27.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, The stock's continued downtrend suggests a bearish trend is underway..

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 18.30% .The current P/E of the stock is at 19.62 .

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 2.06% with a target price of 326.00.

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 3.71% MF holding, & 28.73% FII holding as per filings in the june quarter.

The MF holding has increased from 3.57% in march to 3.71% in the june quarter.

The FII holding has decreased from 29.82% in march to 28.73% in the june quarter.

Power Grid share price up 0.47% today to trade at 332.85 while its peers are mixed. Its peers such as Adani Green Energy, Adani Power are falling today, but its peers NTPC, Tata Power are on the rise. Overall, benchmark indices Nifty & Sensex are up 0.12% & 0.05% each respectively.

First Published:18 Oct 2024, 11:08 AM IST
