Business News/ Markets / Power Grid share are up by 0.31%, Nifty up by 0.16%

Power Grid share are up by 0.31%, Nifty up by 0.16%

Livemint

Power Grid Share Price Today on 19-09-2024: On the last trading day, Power Grid opened at 337.15 and closed at 335.25. The stock reached a high of 338.30 and a low of 334.45 during the session.

Power Grid Share Price Today Live Updates

Power Grid Share Price Today on : At 19 Sep 12:00 today, Power Grid shares are trading at price 335.25, 0.31% up from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at 83127.37, up by 0.22%. The stock has hit a high of 338.3 and a low of 334.45 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 10,20,100,300 days SMA & lower than the 5,50 day SMA. The stock will have support at 10,20,100,300 days SMA & face resistance at 5,50 days SMA

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

DaysSimple Moving Average
5336.55
10333.90
20334.84
50339.52
100327.35
300292.15

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at 337.73, 341.22, & 343.53, whereas it has key support levels at 331.93, 329.62, & 326.13.

Till 12 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for Power Grid was -40.96% lower than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, Although the intensity of the bullish trend has diminished, investors are advised to await a bearish short-term trend for confirmed reversal..

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 18.30% .The current P/E of the stock is at 19.81 .

The company has a 51.34% promoter holding, 3.71% MF holding, & 28.73% FII holding as per filings in the june quarter.

The MF holding has increased from 3.57% in march to 3.71% in the june quarter.

The FII holding has decreased from 29.82% in march to 28.73% in the june quarter.

Power Grid share price up 0.31% today to trade at 335.25 while its peers are mixed. Its peers such as Adani Green Energy, Adani Power, Tata Power are falling today, but its peers NTPC are on the rise. Overall, benchmark indices Nifty & Sensex are up 0.16% & 0.22% each respectively.

