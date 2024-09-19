Power Grid share are up by 0.31%, Nifty up by 0.16%

Power Grid Share Price Today on 19-09-2024: On the last trading day, Power Grid opened at ₹ 337.15 and closed at ₹ 335.25. The stock reached a high of ₹ 338.30 and a low of ₹ 334.45 during the session.

Power Grid Share Price Today on : At 19 Sep 12:00 today, Power Grid shares are trading at price ₹335.25, 0.31% up from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at ₹83127.37, up by 0.22%. The stock has hit a high of ₹338.3 and a low of ₹334.45 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 10,20,100,300 days SMA & lower than the 5,50 day SMA. The stock will have support at 10,20,100,300 days SMA & face resistance at 5,50 days SMA

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

Days Simple Moving Average 5 336.55 10 333.90 20 334.84 50 339.52 100 327.35 300 292.15

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at ₹337.73, ₹341.22, & ₹343.53, whereas it has key support levels at ₹331.93, ₹329.62, & ₹326.13.

Till 12 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for Power Grid was -40.96% lower than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, Although the intensity of the bullish trend has diminished, investors are advised to await a bearish short-term trend for confirmed reversal..

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 18.30% .The current P/E of the stock is at 19.81 .



The company has a 51.34% promoter holding, 3.71% MF holding, & 28.73% FII holding as per filings in the june quarter.

The MF holding has increased from 3.57% in march to 3.71% in the june quarter.

The FII holding has decreased from 29.82% in march to 28.73% in the june quarter.