Power Grid Share Price Today on : Power Grid share are down by -0.56%, Nifty down by -0.39%

Power Grid Share Price Today on : At 21 Oct 12:01 today, Power Grid shares are trading at price ₹330.1, -0.56% down from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at ₹81000.61, down by -0.28%. The stock has hit a high of ₹334 and a low of ₹329.7 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 10,300 days SMA & lower than the 5,20,50,100 day SMA. The stock will have support at 10,300 days SMA & face resistance at 5,20,50,100 days SMA

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

Days Simple Moving Average 5 330.15 10 330.09 20 340.16 50 338.12 100 334.29 300 304.19

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at ₹334.78, ₹337.12, & ₹340.38, whereas it has key support levels at ₹329.18, ₹325.92, & ₹323.58.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, Initial signs of a trend reversal are evident following the recent downtrend..

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 18.30% .The current P/E of the stock is at 19.68 .

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 0.64% with a target price of ₹328.00.

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 3.60% MF holding, & 28.26% FII holding as per filings in the september quarter.

The MF holding has decreased from 3.71% in june to 3.60% in the september quarter.

The FII holding has decreased from 28.73% in june to 28.26% in the september quarter.