Power Grid Share Price Today on 22-11-2024: Power Grid share price are up by 1.6%, Nifty up by 0.93%

Power Grid Share Price Today on 22 Nov 2024: On the last trading day, Power Grid's stock opened at ₹ 326.15 and closed at ₹ 331. The stock reached a high of ₹ 331.8 and a low of ₹ 324.2 during the day. Overall, the stock showed an upward trend, closing higher than its opening price.

Power Grid Share Price Today on 22-11-2024: At 22 Nov 12:01 today, Power Grid shares are trading at price ₹331, 1.6% up from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at ₹77887.54, up by 0.95%. The stock has hit a high of ₹331.8 and a low of ₹324.2 during the day. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 5,10,20,50,300 days SMA & lower than the 100 day SMA. The stock will have support at 5,10,20,50,300 days SMA & face resistance at 100 days SMA

The SMA values for the stock are given below : {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Days Simple Moving Average 5 315.98 10 317.41 20 318.20 50 330.26 100 334.74 300 313.11

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at ₹330.93, ₹335.72, & ₹344.68, whereas it has key support levels at ₹317.18, ₹308.22, & ₹303.43.

Power Grid Share Price Today

Till 12 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for Power Grid was 94.92% higher than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, The stock may have breached crucial resistance levels, potentially leading to further price increases in the future..

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 18.30% & ROA of 6.42% respectively.The current P/E of the stock is at 19.29 & P/B is at 3.29.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 1.21% with a target price of ₹335.00.

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 12.26% MF holding, & 28.26% FII holding as per filings in the september quarter.

The MF holding has increased from 11.61% in june to 12.26% in the september quarter. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The FII holding has decreased from 28.73% in june to 28.26% in the september quarter.