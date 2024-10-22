Power Grid Share Price Today on : Power Grid share are down by -0.95%, Nifty down by -0.48%

Power Grid Share Price Today on : At 22 Oct 12:00 today, Power Grid shares are trading at price ₹327.85, -0.95% down from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at ₹80869.77, down by -0.35%. The stock has hit a high of ₹335.75 and a low of ₹326.25 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 300 days SMA & lower than the 5,10,20,50,100 day SMA. The stock will have support at 300 days SMA & face resistance at 5,10,20,50,100 days SMA

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

Days Simple Moving Average 5 330.15 10 330.09 20 340.16 50 338.12 100 334.29 300 304.19

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at ₹333.48, ₹335.77, & ₹337.78, whereas it has key support levels at ₹329.18, ₹327.17, & ₹324.88.

Power Grid Share Price Today

Till 12 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for Power Grid was -28.05% lower than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, Initial signs of a trend reversal are evident following the recent downtrend..

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 18.30% .The current P/E of the stock is at 19.68 .

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 0.05% with a target price of ₹328.00.

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 3.60% MF holding, & 28.26% FII holding as per filings in the september quarter.

The MF holding has decreased from 3.71% in june to 3.60% in the september quarter.

The FII holding has decreased from 28.73% in june to 28.26% in the september quarter.