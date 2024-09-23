Power Grid share are up by 0.18%, Nifty up by 0.28%

Power Grid Share Price Today on 23-09-2024: On the last trading day, Power Grid opened at ₹ 342 and closed slightly lower at ₹ 341.75. The stock reached a high of ₹ 342.5 during the day and had a low of ₹ 340.25.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the short term simple moving averages of 5, 10, 20 day as well as longer term moving averages of 50, 100 & 300 days.

Days Simple Moving Average 5 337.49 10 335.06 20 334.74 50 339.45 100 328.27 300 293.41

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at ₹344.82, ₹347.98, & ₹353.02, whereas it has key support levels at ₹336.62, ₹331.58, & ₹328.42.

Till 12 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for Power Grid was -62.06% lower than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend.

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 18.30% .The current P/E of the stock is at 20.20 .

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 6.92% with a target price of ₹318.11.

The company has a 51.34% promoter holding, 3.71% MF holding, & 28.73% FII holding as per filings in the june quarter.

The MF holding has increased from 3.57% in march to 3.71% in the june quarter.

The FII holding has decreased from 29.82% in march to 28.73% in the june quarter.