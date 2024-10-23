Power Grid Share Price Today on : Power Grid share are down by -1.07%, Nifty up by 0.1%

Power Grid Share Price Today on 23-10-2024: On the last trading day, Power Grid opened at 318.6 and closed at 319.35. The stock reached a high of 320.95 and a low of 313.9 during the session.

Published23 Oct 2024, 11:00 AM IST
Power Grid Share Price Today Live Updates
Power Grid Share Price Today Live Updates

Power Grid Share Price Today on : At 23 Oct 11:00 today, Power Grid shares are trading at price 319.35, -1.07% down from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at 80412.61, up by 0.24%. The stock has hit a high of 320.95 and a low of 313.9 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 300 days SMA & lower than the 5,10,20,50,100 day SMA. The stock will have support at 300 days SMA & face resistance at 5,10,20,50,100 days SMA

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

DaysSimple Moving Average
5330.20
10330.30
20339.65
50337.93
100334.41
300304.67

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at 331.45, 340.25, & 344.85, whereas it has key support levels at 318.05, 313.45, & 304.65.

Power Grid Share Price Today

Till 11 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for Power Grid was -4.87% lower than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, The stock's continued downtrend suggests a bearish trend is underway..

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 18.30% .The current P/E of the stock is at 19.62 .

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 2.71% with a target price of 328.00.

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 3.60% MF holding, & 28.26% FII holding as per filings in the september quarter.

The MF holding has decreased from 3.71% in june to 3.60% in the september quarter.

The FII holding has decreased from 28.73% in june to 28.26% in the september quarter.

Power Grid share price down -1.07% today to trade at 319.35 while its peers are mixed. Its peers such as NTPC, Adani Green Energy are falling today, but its peers Adani Power, Tata Power are on the rise. Overall, benchmark indices Nifty & Sensex are up 0.1% & 0.24% each respectively.

First Published:23 Oct 2024, 11:00 AM IST
