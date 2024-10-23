Power Grid Share Price Today on : Power Grid share are down by -1.07%, Nifty up by 0.1%

Power Grid Share Price Today on 23-10-2024: On the last trading day, Power Grid opened at ₹ 318.6 and closed at ₹ 319.35. The stock reached a high of ₹ 320.95 and a low of ₹ 313.9 during the session.

Power Grid Share Price Today on : At 23 Oct 11:00 today, Power Grid shares are trading at price ₹319.35, -1.07% down from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at ₹80412.61, up by 0.24%. The stock has hit a high of ₹320.95 and a low of ₹313.9 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 300 days SMA & lower than the 5,10,20,50,100 day SMA. The stock will have support at 300 days SMA & face resistance at 5,10,20,50,100 days SMA

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

Days Simple Moving Average 5 330.20 10 330.30 20 339.65 50 337.93 100 334.41 300 304.67

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at ₹331.45, ₹340.25, & ₹344.85, whereas it has key support levels at ₹318.05, ₹313.45, & ₹304.65.

Power Grid Share Price Today

Till 11 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for Power Grid was -4.87% lower than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, The stock's continued downtrend suggests a bearish trend is underway..

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 18.30% .The current P/E of the stock is at 19.62 . {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 2.71% with a target price of ₹328.00.

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 3.60% MF holding, & 28.26% FII holding as per filings in the september quarter. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The MF holding has decreased from 3.71% in june to 3.60% in the september quarter.

The FII holding has decreased from 28.73% in june to 28.26% in the september quarter.