Power Grid Share Price Today on : Power Grid share are up by 0.99%, Nifty down by -0.08%

Power Grid Share Price Today on : At 24 Oct 12:00 today, Power Grid shares are trading at price ₹319.95, 0.99% up from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at ₹80057.73, down by -0.03%. The stock has hit a high of ₹320.65 and a low of ₹315.5 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 300 days SMA & lower than the 5,10,20,50,100 day SMA. The stock will have support at 300 days SMA & face resistance at 5,10,20,50,100 days SMA

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

Days Simple Moving Average 5 328.83 10 329.87 20 338.74 50 337.34 100 334.46 300 305.11

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at ₹321.05, ₹325.5, & ₹329.1, whereas it has key support levels at ₹313.0, ₹309.4, & ₹304.95.

Power Grid Share Price Today

Till 12 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for Power Grid was -56.23% lower than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, The stock's continued downtrend suggests a bearish trend is underway..

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 18.30% .The current P/E of the stock is at 18.78 .

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 2.52% with a target price of ₹328.00.

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 3.60% MF holding, & 28.26% FII holding as per filings in the september quarter.

The MF holding has decreased from 3.71% in june to 3.60% in the september quarter.

The FII holding has decreased from 28.73% in june to 28.26% in the september quarter.