Power Grid share are up by 3.68%, Nifty down by -0.08%

Power Grid Share Price Today on 25-09-2024: On the last trading day, Power Grid opened at ₹ 355.75 and closed at ₹ 363. The stock reached a high of ₹ 366.2 and a low of ₹ 352.25 during the day.

Power Grid Share Price Today on : At 25 Sep 11:02 today, Power Grid shares are trading at price ₹363, 3.68% up from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at ₹84895.5, down by -0.02%. The stock has hit a high of ₹366.2 and a low of ₹352.25 during the day. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the short term simple moving averages of 5, 10, 20 day as well as longer term moving averages of 50, 100 & 300 days.

The SMA values for the stock are given below : {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Days Simple Moving Average 5 338.28 10 336.19 20 335.10 50 339.45 100 328.76 300 294.05

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at ₹353.45, ₹356.55, & ₹362.1, whereas it has key support levels at ₹344.8, ₹339.25, & ₹336.15.

Till 11 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for Power Grid was 474.62% higher than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend.

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 18.30% .The current P/E of the stock is at 20.74 .

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 12.37% with a target price of ₹318.11.

The company has a 51.34% promoter holding, 3.71% MF holding, & 28.73% FII holding as per filings in the june quarter.

The MF holding has increased from 3.57% in march to 3.71% in the june quarter. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The FII holding has decreased from 29.82% in march to 28.73% in the june quarter.