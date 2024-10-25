Power Grid Share Price Today on : Power Grid share are down by -1.35%, Nifty down by -0.97%

Power Grid Share Price Today on 25-10-2024: On the last trading day, Power Grid's stock opened at ₹ 321 and closed at ₹ 314.75. The stock reached a high of ₹ 321 during the day and a low of ₹ 313.4.

Power Grid Share Price Today on : At 25 Oct 12:01 today, Power Grid shares are trading at price ₹314.75, -1.35% down from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at ₹79377.77, down by -0.86%. The stock has hit a high of ₹321 and a low of ₹313.4 during the day. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 300 days SMA & lower than the 5,10,20,50,100 day SMA. The stock will have support at 300 days SMA & face resistance at 5,10,20,50,100 days SMA

The SMA values for the stock are given below : {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Days Simple Moving Average 5 326.77 10 328.57 20 337.08 50 336.83 100 334.50 300 305.50

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at ₹321.68, ₹324.02, & ₹327.23, whereas it has key support levels at ₹316.13, ₹312.92, & ₹310.58.

Power Grid Share Price Today {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Till 12 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for Power Grid was -23.71% lower than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, The stock's continued downtrend suggests a bearish trend is underway..

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 18.30% .The current P/E of the stock is at 18.91 . {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 4.21% with a target price of ₹328.00.

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 3.60% MF holding, & 28.26% FII holding as per filings in the september quarter. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The MF holding has decreased from 3.71% in june to 3.60% in the september quarter.

The FII holding has decreased from 28.73% in june to 28.26% in the september quarter.