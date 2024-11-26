Hello User
Power Grid Share Price Today on 26-11-2024: Power Grid share price are down by -0.6%, Nifty up by 0.02%

Power Grid Share Price Today on 26 Nov 2024: On the last trading day, Power Grid opened at 342.75 and closed slightly lower at 340.80. The stock reached a high of 344.55 during the day, with a low of 340.65. Overall, the price movement indicates a slight decline from the opening to the closing price.

Power Grid Share Price Today on 26-11-2024: At 26 Nov 11:18 today, Power Grid shares are trading at price 340.8, -0.6% down from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at 80017.13, down by -0.12%. The stock has hit a high of 344.55 and a low of 340.65 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the short term simple moving averages of 5, 10, 20 day as well as longer term moving averages of 50, 100 & 300 days.

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

DaysSimple Moving Average
5320.40
10320.18
20319.36
50330.26
100334.74
300313.62

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at 347.68, 351.17, & 356.93, whereas it has key support levels at 338.43, 332.67, & 329.18.

Power Grid Share Price Today

Till 11 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for Power Grid was -5.01% lower than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend.

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 18.30% & ROA of 6.42% respectively.The current P/E of the stock is at 20.29 & P/B is at 3.46.

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 1.70% with a target price of 335.00.

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 12.26% MF holding, & 28.26% FII holding as per filings in the september quarter.

The MF holding has increased from 11.61% in june to 12.26% in the september quarter.

The FII holding has decreased from 28.73% in june to 28.26% in the september quarter.

Power Grid share price down -0.6% today to trade at 340.8 while its peers are mixed. Its peers such as NTPC, Adani Power, Adani Green Energy, Tata Power are falling today, but its peers are on the rise. Overall, benchmark indices Nifty & Sensex are down 0.02% & -0.12% each respectively.

