Power Grid Share Price Today on 26-11-2024: Power Grid share price are down by -0.6%, Nifty up by 0.02%

Power Grid Share Price Today on 26-11-2024: At 26 Nov 11:18 today, Power Grid shares are trading at price ₹340.8, -0.6% down from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at ₹80017.13, down by -0.12%. The stock has hit a high of ₹344.55 and a low of ₹340.65 during the day. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the short term simple moving averages of 5, 10, 20 day as well as longer term moving averages of 50, 100 & 300 days.

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

Days Simple Moving Average 5 320.40 10 320.18 20 319.36 50 330.26 100 334.74 300 313.62

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at ₹347.68, ₹351.17, & ₹356.93, whereas it has key support levels at ₹338.43, ₹332.67, & ₹329.18.

Till 11 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for Power Grid was -5.01% lower than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend.

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 18.30% & ROA of 6.42% respectively.The current P/E of the stock is at 20.29 & P/B is at 3.46.



The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 1.70% with a target price of ₹335.00.

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 12.26% MF holding, & 28.26% FII holding as per filings in the september quarter.

The MF holding has increased from 11.61% in june to 12.26% in the september quarter. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The FII holding has decreased from 28.73% in june to 28.26% in the september quarter.