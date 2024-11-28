Power Grid Share Price Today on 28-11-2024: Power Grid share price are down by -0.9%, Nifty down by -0.67%

Power Grid Share Price Today on 28 Nov 2024: On the last trading day, Power Grid opened at 338.55 and closed at 335.95. The stock reached a high of 341.5 and a low of 332.6 during the day.

Published28 Nov 2024, 11:02 AM IST
Power GridShare Price Today on 28-11-2024
Power GridShare Price Today on 28-11-2024

Power Grid Share Price Today on 28-11-2024: At 28 Nov 11:02 today, Power Grid shares are trading at price 335.95, -0.9% down from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at 79689.47, down by -0.68%. The stock has hit a high of 341.5 and a low of 332.6 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the short term simple moving averages of 5, 10, 20 day as well as longer term moving averages of 50, 100 & 300 days.

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

DaysSimple Moving Average
5326.53
10323.17
20320.55
50330.46
100334.88
300314.35

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at 341.63, 343.87, & 346.43, whereas it has key support levels at 336.83, 334.27, & 332.03.

Power Grid Share Price Today

Till 11 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for Power Grid was -44.93% lower than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend.

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 18.30% & ROA of 6.42% respectively.The current P/E of the stock is at 20.08 & P/B is at 3.43.

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 0.31% with a target price of 337.00.

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 12.26% MF holding, & 28.26% FII holding as per filings in the september quarter.

The MF holding has increased from 11.61% in june to 12.26% in the september quarter.

The FII holding has decreased from 28.73% in june to 28.26% in the september quarter.

Power Grid share price down -0.9% today to trade at 335.95 while its peers are mixed. Its peers such as NTPC, Tata Power are falling today, but its peers Adani Power, Adani Green Energy are on the rise. Overall, benchmark indices Nifty & Sensex are down -0.67% & -0.68% each respectively.

First Published:28 Nov 2024, 11:02 AM IST
