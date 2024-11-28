Power Grid Share Price Today on 28-11-2024: Power Grid share price are down by -0.9%, Nifty down by -0.67%

Power Grid Share Price Today on 28 Nov 2024: On the last trading day, Power Grid opened at ₹ 338.55 and closed at ₹ 335.95. The stock reached a high of ₹ 341.5 and a low of ₹ 332.6 during the day.

Power Grid Share Price Today on 28-11-2024: At 28 Nov 11:02 today, Power Grid shares are trading at price ₹335.95, -0.9% down from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at ₹79689.47, down by -0.68%. The stock has hit a high of ₹341.5 and a low of ₹332.6 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the short term simple moving averages of 5, 10, 20 day as well as longer term moving averages of 50, 100 & 300 days.

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

Days Simple Moving Average 5 326.53 10 323.17 20 320.55 50 330.46 100 334.88 300 314.35

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at ₹341.63, ₹343.87, & ₹346.43, whereas it has key support levels at ₹336.83, ₹334.27, & ₹332.03.

Till 11 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for Power Grid was -44.93% lower than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend.

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 18.30% & ROA of 6.42% respectively.The current P/E of the stock is at 20.08 & P/B is at 3.43.

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 0.31% with a target price of ₹337.00.

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 12.26% MF holding, & 28.26% FII holding as per filings in the september quarter.

The MF holding has increased from 11.61% in june to 12.26% in the september quarter.

The FII holding has decreased from 28.73% in june to 28.26% in the september quarter.