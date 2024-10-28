Power Grid Share Price Today on : Power Grid share are up by 0.62%, Nifty up by 1.02%

Power Grid Share Price Today on 28-10-2024: On the last trading day, Power Grid's stock opened at 315.45 and closed at 317.5. The stock reached a high of 318.4 and a low of 310.65 during the day. Overall, the stock showed a positive movement, closing higher than its opening price.

Published 28 Oct 2024, 11:06 AM IST
Power Grid Share Price Today on : At 28 Oct 11:06 today, Power Grid shares are trading at price 317.5, 0.62% up from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at 80113.42, up by 0.9%. The stock has hit a high of 318.4 and a low of 310.65 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 300 days SMA & lower than the 5,10,20,50,100 day SMA. The stock will have support at 300 days SMA & face resistance at 5,10,20,50,100 days SMA

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

DaysSimple Moving Average
5321.04
10325.59
20332.35
50335.77
100334.61
300305.95

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at 320.78, 325.27, & 329.03, whereas it has key support levels at 312.53, 308.77, & 304.28.

Till 11 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for Power Grid was -25.95% lower than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, The stock's continued downtrend suggests a bearish trend is underway..

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 18.30% .The current P/E of the stock is at 18.71 .

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 3.31% with a target price of 328.00.

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 3.60% MF holding, & 28.26% FII holding as per filings in the september quarter.

The MF holding has decreased from 3.71% in june to 3.60% in the september quarter.

The FII holding has decreased from 28.73% in june to 28.26% in the september quarter.

Power Grid share price up 0.62% today to trade at 317.5 while its peers are mixed. Its peers such as Adani Green Energy are falling today, but its peers NTPC, Adani Power, Tata Power are on the rise. Overall, benchmark indices Nifty & Sensex are up 1.02% & 0.9% each respectively.

First Published: 28 Oct 2024, 11:06 AM IST
