Power Grid Share Price Today on 29-11-2024: Power Grid share price are down by -0.96%, Nifty up by 0.78%

Power Grid Share Price Today on 29 Nov 2024: On the last trading day, Power Grid opened at ₹ 332.85 and closed at ₹ 330.5. Throughout the day, the stock reached a high of ₹ 332.85 and a low of ₹ 327.5.

Power Grid Share Price Today on 29-11-2024: At 29 Nov 11:11 today, Power Grid shares are trading at price ₹330.5, -0.96% down from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at ₹79762.52, up by 0.91%. The stock has hit a high of ₹332.85 and a low of ₹327.5 during the day. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 10,20,50,300 days SMA & lower than the 5,100 day SMA. The stock will have support at 10,20,50,300 days SMA & face resistance at 5,100 days SMA

The SMA values for the stock are given below : {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Days Simple Moving Average 5 331.88 10 325.40 20 321.71 50 330.48 100 334.96 300 314.74

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at ₹339.8, ₹345.55, & ₹349.35, whereas it has key support levels at ₹330.25, ₹326.45, & ₹320.7.

Power Grid Share Price Today

Till 11 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for Power Grid was -17.27% lower than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, The stock is displaying strong indications of a trend reversal following a downtrend.

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 18.30% & ROA of 6.42% respectively.The current P/E of the stock is at 19.75 & P/B is at 3.37.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 1.97% with a target price of ₹337.00.

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 12.26% MF holding, & 28.26% FII holding as per filings in the september quarter.

The MF holding has increased from 11.61% in june to 12.26% in the september quarter. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The FII holding has decreased from 28.73% in june to 28.26% in the september quarter.