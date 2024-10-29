Power Grid Share Price Today on : Power Grid share are down by -0.94%, Nifty down by -0.63%

Power Grid Share Price Today on : At 29 Oct 11:32 today, Power Grid shares are trading at price ₹315.05, -0.94% down from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at ₹79570.66, down by -0.54%. The stock has hit a high of ₹318 and a low of ₹314.3 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 300 days SMA & lower than the 5,10,20,50,100 day SMA. The stock will have support at 300 days SMA & face resistance at 5,10,20,50,100 days SMA

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

Days Simple Moving Average 5 321.04 10 325.59 20 332.35 50 335.77 100 334.61 300 306.29

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at ₹322.25, ₹326.2, & ₹331.95, whereas it has key support levels at ₹312.55, ₹306.8, & ₹302.85.

Power Grid Share Price Today

Till 11 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for Power Grid was -35.74% lower than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, The stock's continued downtrend suggests a bearish trend is underway..

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 18.30% .The current P/E of the stock is at 18.86 .

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 4.11% with a target price of ₹328.00.

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 3.60% MF holding, & 28.26% FII holding as per filings in the september quarter.

The MF holding has decreased from 3.71% in june to 3.60% in the september quarter.

The FII holding has decreased from 28.73% in june to 28.26% in the september quarter.