Power Grid Share Price Today on : Power Grid share are up by 0.55%, Nifty down by -0.07%

Power Grid Share Price Today on : At 30 Oct 13:00 today, Power Grid shares are trading at price ₹322.4, 0.55% up from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at ₹80296.34, down by -0.09%. The stock has hit a high of ₹325.4 and a low of ₹316.9 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 5,300 days SMA & lower than the 10,20,50,100 day SMA. The stock will have support at 5,300 days SMA & face resistance at 10,20,50,100 days SMA

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

Days Simple Moving Average 5 318.45 10 324.33 20 330.54 50 335.40 100 334.69 300 306.69

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at ₹323.45, ₹325.85, & ₹330.5, whereas it has key support levels at ₹316.4, ₹311.75, & ₹309.35.

Power Grid Share Price Today

Till 1 PM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for Power Grid was 11.25% higher than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, The stock's continued downtrend suggests a bearish trend is underway..

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 18.30% .The current P/E of the stock is at 19.00 .

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 1.74% with a target price of ₹328.00.

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 3.60% MF holding, & 28.26% FII holding as per filings in the september quarter.

The MF holding has decreased from 3.71% in june to 3.60% in the september quarter.

The FII holding has decreased from 28.73% in june to 28.26% in the september quarter.