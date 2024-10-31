Power Grid Share Price Today on 31-10-2024: Power Grid share price are up by 0.55%, Nifty down by -0.41%

Power Grid Share Price Today on 31-10-2024: On the last trading day, Power Grid's stock opened at ₹ 319.45 and closed at ₹ 320.20. Throughout the day, the stock reached a high of ₹ 322.65 and a low of ₹ 318.05. Overall, the stock showed a slight increase, closing higher than its opening price.

Power Grid Share Price Today on 31-10-2024: At 31 Oct 12:01 today, Power Grid shares are trading at price ₹320.2, 0.55% up from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at ₹79507.17, down by -0.54%. The stock has hit a high of ₹322.65 and a low of ₹318.05 during the day. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 5,300 days SMA & lower than the 10,20,50,100 day SMA. The stock will have support at 5,300 days SMA & face resistance at 10,20,50,100 days SMA

The SMA values for the stock are given below : {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Days Simple Moving Average 5 318.02 10 323.43 20 328.93 50 335.14 100 334.52 300 307.10

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at ₹323.62, ₹328.83, & ₹332.27, whereas it has key support levels at ₹314.97, ₹311.53, & ₹306.32.

Power Grid Share Price Today {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Till 12 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for Power Grid was -50.53% lower than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, The stock's continued downtrend suggests a bearish trend is underway..

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 18.30% & ROA of 6.42% respectively.The current P/E of the stock is at 18.87 . {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 2.44% with a target price of ₹328.00.

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 3.60% MF holding, & 28.26% FII holding as per filings in the september quarter. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The MF holding has decreased from 3.71% in june to 3.60% in the september quarter.

The FII holding has decreased from 28.73% in june to 28.26% in the september quarter.