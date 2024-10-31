Pranik Logistics, Semac Consultants & others hit 52 week low today ;Check the full list here?

Shares of Pranik Logistics, Semac Consultants, Axita Cotton, Akshar Spintex hit their fresh 52 wk lows today. Nifty 50 was down by -86.1(-0.35%) points and Sensex was down by -352.44(-0.44%) points at 31 Oct 2024 11:00:01 IST. Bank Nifty was down by -2.65(-0.01%) points at 31 Oct 2024 10:44:57 IST. Other stocks such as Prudent Corporate Advisory Services, Wockhardt, Poly Medicure, Sharda Cropchem, UTI Asset Management Company hit their fresh 52 wk highs today.

In the BSE Sensex index Bandhan Bank, IDFC First Bank, Au Small Finance Bank, Indusind Bank, Bank Of Baroda were the top gainers while ICICI Bank, State Bank Of India, Axis Bank, Punjab National Bank, HDFC Bank were the top losers.In the Bank Nifty index Bandhan Bank, IDFC First Bank, Au Small Finance Bank, Indusind Bank, Bank Of Baroda were the top gainers while ICICI Bank, State Bank Of India, Axis Bank, Punjab National Bank, HDFC Bank were the top losers.