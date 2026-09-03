Prasol Chemicals IPO: Price band set at ₹643- ₹676 per share; check key dates, issue details

Prasol Chemicals IPO price band: The Prasol Chemicals Limited IPO price band has been fixed in the range of ₹643 to ₹676 per equity share of the face value of ₹2. The Prasol Chemicals IPO date of subscription is scheduled for Tuesday, 8 September and will close on Thursday, 10 September. The allocation to anchor investors for the Prasol Chemicals IPO is scheduled to take place on Monday, 7 September.

The Prasol Chemicals IPO lot size is 22 equity shares and in multiples of 22 equity shares thereafter.

Prasol Chemicals IPO has reserved not more than 50% of the shares in the public issue for qualified institutional buyers (QIB), not less than 15% for non-institutional Institutional Investors (NII), and not less than 35% of the offer is reserved for retail investors.

Tentatively, Prasol Chemicals IPO basis of allotment of shares will be finalised on Friday, 11 September and the company will initiate refunds on Tuesday, 15 September, while the shares will be credited to the demat account of allottees on the same day following refund. Prasol Chemicals share price is likely to be listed on BSE and NSE on Wednesday, 16 September.

Prasol Chemicals IPO details Prasol Chemicals plans to raise ₹80 crore through a fresh issue of shares, while promoters and existing shareholders will offload shares worth up to ₹420 crore through an offer for sale (OFS).

Of the net proceeds from the fresh issue, ₹60 crore will be used to repay debt, against outstanding borrowings of ₹343.7 crore as of 15 July 2026. The remaining funds will be utilised for general corporate purposes. Proceeds from the OFS will accrue entirely to the selling shareholders.

DAM Capital Advisors has been appointed as the merchant banker for the Prasol Chemicals IPO, while Kfin Technologies will act as the registrar to the issue.

Company details Prasol Chemicals manufactures acetone- and phosphorus-based speciality chemicals, along with a range of customised speciality chemicals that are neither acetone- nor phosphorus-based. Its product portfolio includes surfactants, performance additives, ethers, esters, polymers and acids.

The company offers around 150 speciality chemical products catering to diverse industries, including performance chemicals such as lubricant additives and mining chemicals, PICA (paints, inks, construction and adhesives), pharmaceuticals, agrochemicals, and home and personal care.

In FY26, acetone-based speciality chemicals accounted for 43% of revenue, making it the largest contributor. Phosphorus-based speciality chemicals contributed 38%, while other speciality chemicals accounted for the remaining 18%.

Prasol Chemicals competes with listed companies including Aarti Industries, Laxmi Organic Industries, Vinati Organics and Privi Speciality Chemicals.

For FY26, the company reported standalone revenue of ₹1,232.5 crore and profit of ₹83.1 crore. On a consolidated basis, profit increased 140.3% to ₹43.6 crore in FY25, compared with ₹18.1 crore in FY24. Consolidated revenue also grew 15.5% to ₹1,012.5 crore in FY25, from ₹876.6 crore in FY24.