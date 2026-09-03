Prasol Chemicals IPO: Price band set at ₹643- ₹676 per share; check key dates, issue details

Prasol Chemicals IPO price band: The Prasol Chemicals Limited IPO price band has been fixed in the range of ₹643 to ₹676 per equity share of the face value of ₹2. The Prasol Chemicals IPO date of subscription is scheduled for Tuesday, 8 September and will close on Thursday, 10 September. The allocation to anchor investors for the Prasol Chemicals IPO is scheduled to take place on Monday, 7 September.

Advertisement

The Prasol Chemicals IPO lot size is 22 equity shares and in multiples of 22 equity shares thereafter.

Prasol Chemicals IPO has reserved not more than 50% of the shares in the public issue for qualified institutional buyers (QIB), not less than 15% for non-institutional Institutional Investors (NII), and not less than 35% of the offer is reserved for retail investors.

Tentatively, Prasol Chemicals IPO basis of allotment of shares will be finalised on Friday, 11 September and the company will initiate refunds on Tuesday, 15 September, while the shares will be credited to the demat account of allottees on the same day following refund. Prasol Chemicals share price is likely to be listed on BSE and NSE on Wednesday, 16 September.

Advertisement

Prasol Chemicals IPO details Prasol Chemicals plans to raise ₹80 crore through a fresh issue of shares, while promoters and existing shareholders will offload shares worth up to ₹420 crore through an offer for sale (OFS).

Of the net proceeds from the fresh issue, ₹60 crore will be used to repay debt, against outstanding borrowings of ₹343.7 crore as of 15 July 2026. The remaining funds will be utilised for general corporate purposes. Proceeds from the OFS will accrue entirely to the selling shareholders.

DAM Capital Advisors has been appointed as the merchant banker for the Prasol Chemicals IPO, while Kfin Technologies will act as the registrar to the issue.

Company details Prasol Chemicals manufactures acetone- and phosphorus-based speciality chemicals, along with a range of customised speciality chemicals that are neither acetone- nor phosphorus-based. Its product portfolio includes surfactants, performance additives, ethers, esters, polymers and acids.

Advertisement

The company offers around 150 speciality chemical products catering to diverse industries, including performance chemicals such as lubricant additives and mining chemicals, PICA (paints, inks, construction and adhesives), pharmaceuticals, agrochemicals, and home and personal care.

In FY26, acetone-based speciality chemicals accounted for 43% of revenue, making it the largest contributor. Phosphorus-based speciality chemicals contributed 38%, while other speciality chemicals accounted for the remaining 18%.

Prasol Chemicals competes with listed companies including Aarti Industries, Laxmi Organic Industries, Vinati Organics and Privi Speciality Chemicals.

For FY26, the company reported standalone revenue of ₹1,232.5 crore and profit of ₹83.1 crore. On a consolidated basis, profit increased 140.3% to ₹43.6 crore in FY25, compared with ₹18.1 crore in FY24. Consolidated revenue also grew 15.5% to ₹1,012.5 crore in FY25, from ₹876.6 crore in FY24.

Advertisement

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

About the Author Dhanya Nagasundaram Dhanya Nagasundaram works as a Content Producer at LiveMint, specializing in news related to financial markets, stocks, and business. With over eight ...Read More ✕ Dhanya Nagasundaram Dhanya Nagasundaram works as a Content Producer at LiveMint, specializing in news related to financial markets, stocks, and business. With over eight years of experience in journalism and content creation, she has honed her skills in data-driven reporting and market analysis. Her focus is on monitoring stock trends, initial public offerings (IPOs), corporate news, policy shifts, and larger economic trends that affect investors and market players.



At LiveMint, Dhanya consistently writes and produces articles that make complex financial topics accessible to readers. She keeps a close eye on equity markets, commodities, and macroeconomic indicators, assisting audiences in comprehending how global and domestic events influence investment perspectives. Her stories frequently underscore emerging trends within sectors, the IPO market, company earnings results, and market strategies pertinent to both retail and institutional investors.



Before her tenure at LiveMint, Dhanya accumulated a wealth of professional experience at various companies, including MintGenie, Informist, Cogenics, Chary Publications, KPMG, and the Royal Bank of Scotland. These positions allowed her to establish a solid foundation in financial research, reporting, and content creation.



Throughout her career, she has explored numerous subjects such as trading strategies, commodities, IPOs, wealth generation, corporate profits, and macroeconomic indicators. Her background in both financial journalism and corporate settings has given her the ability to tackle stories with analytical rigor while ensuring clarity for her audience. Through her contributions, Dhanya strives to deliver insightful, trustworthy, and investor-centric financial content.