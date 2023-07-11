Premier Explosives shares were locked in 20% upper circuit on Tuesday's session following order win worth ₹552.26 crores from the Ministry of Defence, Government of Republic of India for procurement of Flares and Chaffs. Premier Explosives share price opened at ₹499 apiece on BSE. The stock hit intraday high of ₹588.75 and low of ₹497.55.

The stock recorded a new 52-week high on Tuesday's trading session. As per trendlyne data, the stock price rose 100.9% and outperformed its sector by 31.3% in the past year.

The company in an exchange filing said that it received order from the Ministry of Defence, Indian Air Force, New Delhi, for supply of chaffs and flares.

The order(s)/contract(s) must be executed within twelve (12) months of the date of the contract, said the company in an exchange filing.

The company from the Ministry of Defence (Air HQ) received an order for the provision of 50 MM MTV flares last week for ₹76.78 crore. Bharat Dynamics Ltd. also placed an order with the company for the delivery of booster grains. The order is worth ₹9.73 crore.

Additionally, the firm announced in a filing with the exchange today that its board of directors will meet on Wednesday, July 19, 2023, to review and approve the company's unaudited financial results for the quarter that ended in June 2023.

“Due to ongoing deals in arms and ammunition, entire defense sector is moving very strong. Premier explosive stocks is on 20% upper circuit. Stock has ironed out the resistance of 520 which was at play since year 2017 followed by all time high formation.

Technically, it has “V" shape recovery. On its way down, it took 34 month which has recovered in 29 months. It has fast time wise recovery as well. After the brief consolidation, stock has given fresh breakout on high side which can be considered as bullish continuation sign," said Kapil Shah, Technical Analyst, Emkay Global and Technical Trainer, Finlearn Academy.

For the defence, space, mining, and infrastructure sectors, Premier Explosives principally produces high energy materials and related goods. India and the Rest of the World are two of the company's geographical segments. Its main goals are the development and production of strap-on motors for satellite launch vehicles and solid rocket propellants.

