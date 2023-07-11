Premier Explosives shares hit 20% upper circuit on ₹552.26 crore order win1 min read 11 Jul 2023, 11:04 AM IST
Premier Explosives shares surged 20% as the company won a ₹552.26 crore order from the Indian Ministry of Defence for Flares and Chaffs.
Premier Explosives shares were locked in 20% upper circuit on Tuesday's session following order win worth ₹552.26 crores from the Ministry of Defence, Government of Republic of India for procurement of Flares and Chaffs. Premier Explosives share price opened at ₹499 apiece on BSE. The stock hit intraday high of ₹588.75 and low of ₹497.55.
