Premier Roadlines IPO allotment finalised today; latest GMP, 5 steps to check status
Premier Roadlines IPO shares allotment has been finalised today. Investors can check allocation status on Maashitla Securities Private Ltd portal. Subscription status was 117.57 times.
Premier Roadlines IPO allotment date: Premier Roadlines IPO share allotment has been finalised today (Wednesday, May 15). The investors who applied for the issue can check the Premier Roadlines IPO allotment status on the Premier Roadlines IPO registrar's portal, Maashitla Securities Private Ltd. On the final day, Premier Roadlines IPO subscription status was 117.57 times.
