Premier Roadlines IPO allotment date: Premier Roadlines IPO share allotment has been finalised today (Wednesday, May 15). The investors who applied for the issue can check the Premier Roadlines IPO allotment status on the Premier Roadlines IPO registrar's portal, Maashitla Securities Private Ltd. On the final day, Premier Roadlines IPO subscription status was 117.57 times.

Investors can find out if they have been assigned shares and in what quantity by looking up the basis of allocation. The number of allotted shares is also displayed in the IPO allotment status. For applicants who were not granted shares, the company will start the refund procedure. The shares of individuals that are assigned will be received in their demat accounts.

Also Read: Premier Roadlines IPO: Check latest GMP, subscription status on day 3, other details

The demat account of individuals who received shares will be credited on Thursday, May 16. As soon as the allotment is finalised today, the refund procedure will likewise start tomorrow.

Premier Roadlines IPO listing date is fixed for Friday, May 17 on NSE SME.

If you have applied for the IPO, you can check your Premier Roadlines IPO allotment status today on the website of the IPO registrar, Maashitla Securities Private Ltd. Premier Roadlines IPO alloment link - https://maashitla.com/allotment-status/public-issues

Step 1

To view the Premier Roadlines IPO's registrar, Maashitla Securities Private Ltd, please click the following link.

Step 2

When you click on the aforementioned link, the landing page that appears will like the one in the screenshot below.

Step 3

In this dropdown, the IPOs that are active will be shown first, followed by those that are administered by the registrar but are not yet live. The Premier Roadlines IPO allotment status will be finalised, though, so you can check it online.

Step 4

Next, using the drop-down option, choose Premier Roadlines IPO as the firm. In this case, the data is available on the registrar's website as of late today.

Step 5

With the following IDs, you may verify the IPO's allocation status.

Income Tax Permanent Account Number (PAN) - You may use your mapped Income Tax PAN number to check the progress of your application. After selecting PAN from the drop-down box, enter your 10-digit alphanumeric PAN number. Once the PAN has been entered, click the "Submit" button.

Application number or CAF number: You may also check the status of allocation by entering your application number or CAF number. Click "Search" once the application or CAF number has been entered. After completing the IPO application process, you were given an acknowledgement document. Enter the application precisely as it appears on that page. The information on the shares that were allotted to you in the IPO may then be obtained by clicking the "Submit" button.

Beneficiary ID: You may also use the beneficiary ID associated with your demat account. Next, the client ID and depository participant (DP) IDs must be entered as a single string. Whereas the CDSL string is numerical, the NSDL string is alphanumeric. Enter the DP ID and customer ID exactly as they appear. Your client ID and DP are disclosed in both the statement of account and the online DP statement. Next, press the "Submit" button.

Also Read: Premier Roadlines IPO to open May 10, price band set at ₹63-67 per share

Premier Roadlines IPO details

Premier Roadlines IPO, which is worth about ₹40.36 crore, consists of a fresh issue of 6,024,000 equity shares with a face value of ₹10. There is no offer-for-sale component.

The firm plans to use the issue's proceeds for the following purposes: prepayment or repayment of some of the company's outstanding debt, either in full or in part; purchase of vehicle for commercial purposes, satisfaction of working cash needs, and general corporate reasons.

15% of the net issue for the NII sector, 35% for retail investors, and 50% for QIB are included in the IPO.

Retail investors need to contribute a minimum of ₹1.34 lakh considering the minimum lot size for an application is 2,000 shares. For HNIs, the minimum bidding size is two lots, or 4,000 shares, for a total investment of ₹2.68 lakh at the upper price band.

Maashitla Securities Private Limited is the registrar for the Premier Roadlines IPO, while Hem Securities Limited is the book running lead manager.

Premier Roadlines IPO GMP today

Premier Roadlines IPO GMP is +20. This indicates Premier Roadlines share price were trading at a premium of ₹20 in the grey market, according to investorgain.com.

Considering the upper end of the IPO price band and the current premium in the grey market, Premier Roadlines IPO expected listing price was indicated at ₹87 apiece, which is 29.85% higher than the IPO price of ₹67.

'Grey market premium' indicates investors' readiness to pay more than the issue price.

Also Read: Upcoming IPOs: 6 new public issues and 12 new listings to keep primary market busy next week; check full list here

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts, experts and broking companies, not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

Milestone Alert! Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed - it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!