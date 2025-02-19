What's behind steep stock market valuations? Kotak's Sanjeev Prasad has a surprise answer
Summary
- Many retail investors are buying in a 'price-agnostic' way that's suitable only if the investment is for ten years or more, says Kotak's Sanjeev Prasad. According to him, the Union budget's income tax cut may not really spark a consumption boom.
Retail investors buying regardless of price levels and mutual funds buying due to continued investor inflows are keeping India’s market valuations high, Sanjeev Prasad of Kotak Institutional Equities said, adding India’s slow growth and high valuations are key concerns for foreign portfolio investors.