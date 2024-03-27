Primary market set for $8.4 billion IPOs in pipeline
As of now, 56 companies propose raising ₹70,000 crore, or $8.4 billion, in the next fiscal (FY25)
Mumbai: Fund raising through IPOs continues to be in the fast lane on D-Street for the third straight year. As of now, 56 companies propose to raise ₹70,000 crore, or $8.4 billion, in the next fiscal (FY25). This comes on the back of 265 companies going public in FY24 and raising ₹90,878 crore through primary issuances and secondary sales (OFS). A record ₹1.27 trillion was raised by 123 companies in FY22.
