Principal Emerging Bluechip performance review analysis for January: This detailed review of Principal Emerging Bluechip evaluates its recent performance, comparing it to the Nifty index, and analyzes key metrics such as Sharpe Ratio and sectoral allocation. The fund's strategy, top holdings, and recent portfolio moves are explored to provide insights for existing and potential investors.

Principal Emerging Bluechip Fund - Direct Plan - Growth Option performance review analysis for January: Principal Emerging Bluechip Fund - Direct Plan - Growth Option, managed by the seasoned fund managers Ravi Gopalakrishnan, remains a prominent player in the Large & Mid-Cap. Principal Emerging Bluechip boasts an impressive AUM of ₹3124.32 crore. Under the guidance of Ravi Gopalakrishnan, the fund adheres to its objective of the primary objective of the Scheme is to achieve long-term capital appreciation by investing in equity & equity related instruments of large cap & midcap companies. This detailed review of Principal Emerging Bluechip evaluates its recent performance, comparing it to the NIFTY 50 index, and analyzes key metrics such as sharpe ratio and sectoral allocation. The fund's strategy, top holdings, and recent portfolio moves are explored to provide insights for existing and potential investors. Performance Analysis: Over the past week, Principal Emerging Bluechip returned 2.56%, showing a positive delta of 4.45% with respect to NIFTY 50. The one-month performance shows a positive trend, with the fund delivering 2.98% against the NIFTY 50's -5.71%.

The performance over the longer durations is mentioned below:

Period Mutual Fund Returns NIFTY 50 Performance Performance Difference 6 Months 14.20% -5.40% 19.60% 1 Year 40.44% 5.26% 35.18% 3 Years 87.68% 27.41% 60.27% 5 Years 154.59% 88.15% 66.44%

Top Holdings of the Fund

Below is the list of top holdings in the fund:

Sector Allocation of the Fund

Sector Name Weightage (%) Regional Banks 15.72% Software & Programming 7.79% Consumer Financial Services 5.86% Chemical Manufacturing 5.16% Biotechnology & Drugs 5.02% Auto & Truck Manufacturers 4.29% Construction Services 3.41% Oil & Gas Operations 3.04% Audio & Video Equipment 3.01% Construction - Raw Materials 2.45% Air Courier 2.34% Misc. Fabricated Products 2.34% Natural Gas Utilities 2.28% Constr. & Agric. Machinery 2.13% Insurance (Life) 2.09% Auto & Truck Parts 2.06% Retail (Grocery) 2.01% Containers & Packaging 1.89% Electronic Instr. & Controls 1.67% Insurance (Accident & Health) 1.66% Healthcare Facilities 1.57% Footwear 1.52% Electric Utilities 1.41% Metal Mining 1.23% Fabricated Plastic & Rubber 1.21% Communications Services 1.2% Computer Services 1.2% Iron & Steel 1.06% Beverages (Nonalcoholic) 1.03% Restaurants 1.01% Constr. - Supplies & Fixtures 0.72% Personal & Household Prods. 0.55% Tires 0.53% Oil & Gas - Integrated 0.5% Misc. Capital Goods 0.39%

Risk Measurement Understanding the risk associated with the fund is crucial for investors. The Sharpe Ratio, which measures risk-adjusted returns, is a key indicator of how well the fund compensates investors for the risk taken. Over the past year, the fund's Sharpe Ratio stands at 2.83, while the three-year and five-year ratios are 0.83 and 0.72, respectively. Sharpe ratio values above 1 are considered good, whereas values below 1 are considered bad.

In terms of volatility, the standard deviation over the same periods— 12.42% for one year, 22.10% for three years, and 19.84% for five years. Higher standard deviations indicate greater volatility, while lower ones suggest more stable returns.

Recent Portfolio Activity

In the last month, the fund acquired new positions in the following stocks:

Stock Name Holding (%) No of shares Holding Value (in Cr) PB Fintech 0.23% 59430 7.23

The fund has increased its position in the following stocks:

Stock Name No of shares (Before purchase) No of shares (After purchase) Holding Value (in Cr) Ashok Leyland 4178180.0 3279740.0 39.26

The fund has reduced its holding in the following stocks: