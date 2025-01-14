Hello User
Business News/ Markets / Principal Emerging Bluechip performance review analysis for January

Principal Emerging Bluechip performance review analysis for January

Principal Emerging Bluechip performance review analysis for January: This detailed review of Principal Emerging Bluechip evaluates its recent performance, comparing it to the Nifty index, and analyzes key metrics such as Sharpe Ratio and sectoral allocation. The fund's strategy, top holdings, and recent portfolio moves are explored to provide insights for existing and potential investors.

Principal Emerging Bluechip performance review analysis for January

Principal Emerging Bluechip Fund - Direct Plan - Growth Option performance review analysis for January: Principal Emerging Bluechip Fund - Direct Plan - Growth Option, managed by the seasoned fund managers Ravi Gopalakrishnan, remains a prominent player in the Large & Mid-Cap. Principal Emerging Bluechip boasts an impressive AUM of 3124.32 crore. Under the guidance of Ravi Gopalakrishnan, the fund adheres to its objective of the primary objective of the Scheme is to achieve long-term capital appreciation by investing in equity & equity related instruments of large cap & midcap companies. This detailed review of Principal Emerging Bluechip evaluates its recent performance, comparing it to the NIFTY 50 index, and analyzes key metrics such as sharpe ratio and sectoral allocation. The fund's strategy, top holdings, and recent portfolio moves are explored to provide insights for existing and potential investors.

 

 

Performance Analysis:

 

 

Over the past week, Principal Emerging Bluechip returned 2.56%, showing a positive delta of 4.45% with respect to NIFTY 50. The one-month performance shows a positive trend, with the fund delivering 2.98% against the NIFTY 50’s -5.71%.

The performance over the longer durations is mentioned below:

Period Mutual Fund Returns NIFTY 50 Performance Performance Difference
6 Months 14.20% -5.40% 19.60%
1 Year 40.44% 5.26% 35.18%
3 Years 87.68% 27.41% 60.27%
5 Years 154.59% 88.15% 66.44%

Top Holdings of the Fund

Below is the list of top holdings in the fund:

Holding NamePercentage of Portfolio
ICICI Bank4.44%
HDFC Bank4.06%
Infosys3.98%
Reliance Industries3.04%
Dixon Technologies (India)3.01%

Sector Allocation of the Fund

Sector NameWeightage (%)
Regional Banks15.72%
Software & Programming7.79%
Consumer Financial Services5.86%
Chemical Manufacturing5.16%
Biotechnology & Drugs5.02%
Auto & Truck Manufacturers4.29%
Construction Services3.41%
Oil & Gas Operations3.04%
Audio & Video Equipment3.01%
Construction - Raw Materials2.45%
Air Courier2.34%
Misc. Fabricated Products2.34%
Natural Gas Utilities2.28%
Constr. & Agric. Machinery2.13%
Insurance (Life)2.09%
Auto & Truck Parts2.06%
Retail (Grocery)2.01%
Containers & Packaging1.89%
Electronic Instr. & Controls1.67%
Insurance (Accident & Health)1.66%
Healthcare Facilities1.57%
Footwear1.52%
Electric Utilities1.41%
Metal Mining1.23%
Fabricated Plastic & Rubber1.21%
Communications Services1.2%
Computer Services1.2%
Iron & Steel1.06%
Beverages (Nonalcoholic)1.03%
Restaurants1.01%
Constr. - Supplies & Fixtures0.72%
Personal & Household Prods.0.55%
Tires0.53%
Oil & Gas - Integrated0.5%
Misc. Capital Goods0.39%

Risk Measurement

Understanding the risk associated with the fund is crucial for investors. The Sharpe Ratio, which measures risk-adjusted returns, is a key indicator of how well the fund compensates investors for the risk taken. Over the past year, the fund's Sharpe Ratio stands at 2.83, while the three-year and five-year ratios are 0.83 and 0.72, respectively. Sharpe ratio values above 1 are considered good, whereas values below 1 are considered bad.

In terms of volatility, the standard deviation over the same periods— 12.42% for one year, 22.10% for three years, and 19.84% for five years. Higher standard deviations indicate greater volatility, while lower ones suggest more stable returns.

Recent Portfolio Activity

In the last month, the fund acquired new positions in the following stocks:

Stock NameHolding (%)No of sharesHolding Value (in Cr)
PB Fintech0.23%594307.23

The fund has increased its position in the following stocks:

Stock NameNo of shares (Before purchase)No of shares (After purchase)Holding Value (in Cr)
Ashok Leyland4178180.03279740.039.26

The fund has reduced its holding in the following stocks:

Stock NameNo of shares (Before reduction)No of shares (After reduction)Holding Value (in Cr)
Dixon Technologies (India)190508.0184208.093.96
TCI Express367784.0341887.073.23
Mold Tek Packaging887311.0877473.059.18
Navin Fluorine International154948.0140588.052.60
Relaxo Footwears387760.0365949.047.38
Atul54492.051087.044.48
SKF India131389.0114419.044.37
Astral181340.0172312.037.87
Varun Beverages395705.0360805.032.17
SRF194605.0150285.030.15
Rossari Biotech245597.0228662.029.59
Kajaria Ceramics226446.0198211.022.62
Indusind Bank391900.0198524.017.53
Balkrishna Industries100016.076761.016.70
Aia Engineering80953.063698.012.09
Gujarat State Petronet978945.0303525.09.51
P I Industries80553.015909.04.57

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live story and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

