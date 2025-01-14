Hello User
Principal Midcap Fund performance review analysis for January

Principal Midcap Fund performance review analysis for January

Livemint

Principal Midcap Fund performance review analysis for January: This detailed review of Principal Midcap Fund evaluates its recent performance, comparing it to the Nifty index, and analyzes key metrics such as Sharpe Ratio and sectoral allocation. The fund's strategy, top holdings, and recent portfolio moves are explored to provide insights for existing and potential investors.

Principal Midcap Fund performance review analysis for January

Principal Midcap Fund Direct Growth performance review analysis for January: Principal Midcap Fund Direct Growth, managed by the seasoned fund managers Ravi Gopalakrishnan,Sudhir Kedia, remains a prominent player in the Mid-Cap. Principal Midcap Fund boasts an impressive AUM of 450.48 crore. Under the guidance of Ravi Gopalakrishnan,Sudhir Kedia, the fund adheres to its objective of to generate long term capital appreciation by predominantly investing in equity and equity related instruments of midcap companies. However, there is no assurance or guarantee that the investment objective of the Scheme will be achieved. This detailed review of Principal Midcap Fund evaluates its recent performance, comparing it to the NIFTY Midcap 150 index, and analyzes key metrics such as sharpe ratio and sectoral allocation. The fund's strategy, top holdings, and recent portfolio moves are explored to provide insights for existing and potential investors.

 

 

Performance Analysis:

 

 

Over the past week, Principal Midcap Fund returned 2.51%, showing a positive delta of 8.14% with respect to NIFTY Midcap 150. The one-month performance shows a positive trend, with the fund delivering 2.00% against the NIFTY Midcap 150’s -9.24%.

The performance over the longer durations is mentioned below:

Period Mutual Fund Returns NIFTY Midcap 150 Performance Performance Difference
6 Months 15.77% -7.33% 23.10%
1 Year 47.78% 12.57% 35.21%
3 Years 0.00% 65.14% -65.14%
5 Years 0.00% 205.26% -205.26%

Top Holdings of the Fund

Below is the list of top holdings in the fund:

Holding NamePercentage of Portfolio
Polycab India4.66%
Federal Bank3.54%
Ashok Leyland3.20%
Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals2.31%
Zee Entertainment Enterprises2.26%

Sector Allocation of the Fund

Sector NameWeightage (%)
Regional Banks13.01%
Chemical Manufacturing9.03%
Electronic Instr. & Controls7.14%
Biotechnology & Drugs5.67%
Consumer Financial Services5.18%
Misc. Capital Goods5.15%
Auto & Truck Manufacturers4.93%
Software & Programming3.78%
Appliance & Tool3.57%
Construction Services2.85%
Business Services2.68%
Healthcare Facilities2.6%
Misc. Fabricated Products2.33%
Broadcasting & Cable TV2.26%
Constr. & Agric. Machinery2.14%
Computer Services2.04%
Natural Gas Utilities1.73%
Footwear1.7%
Retail (Apparel)1.67%
Iron & Steel1.66%
Fabricated Plastic & Rubber1.62%
Insurance (Accident & Health)1.57%
Electric Utilities1.53%
Investment Services1.37%
Food Processing1.36%
Auto & Truck Parts1.24%
Restaurants1.19%
Tires1.16%
Apparel/Accessories0.99%
Construction - Raw Materials0.87%
Motion Pictures0.83%
Personal & Household Prods.0.8%
Recreational Products0.47%
Retail (Catalog & Mail Order)0.32%

Risk Measurement

Understanding the risk associated with the fund is crucial for investors. The Sharpe Ratio, which measures risk-adjusted returns, is a key indicator of how well the fund compensates investors for the risk taken. Over the past year, the fund's Sharpe Ratio stands at 3.35, while the three-year and five-year ratios are 0.00 and 0.00, respectively. Sharpe ratio values above 1 are considered good, whereas values below 1 are considered bad.

In terms of volatility, the standard deviation over the same periods— 12.45% for one year, 0.00% for three years, and 0.00% for five years. Higher standard deviations indicate greater volatility, while lower ones suggest more stable returns.

Recent Portfolio Activity

In the last month, the fund acquired new positions in the following stocks:

Stock NameHolding (%)No of sharesHolding Value (in Cr)
Force Motors0.77%270003.48
TVS Motor Co0.47%305852.10

The fund has increased its position in the following stocks:

Stock NameNo of shares (Before purchase)No of shares (After purchase)Holding Value (in Cr)
Zydus Wellness40615.031335.06.15

The fund has reduced its holding in the following stocks:

Stock NameNo of shares (Before reduction)No of shares (After reduction)Holding Value (in Cr)
Solar Industries India38582.035067.09.71
Shriram Finance69085.060240.08.48
Voltas60917.054825.06.59
P I Industries25464.020983.06.03
Atul5404.05066.04.42
Relaxo Footwears27478.025932.03.36
MRF490.0190.01.42

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live story and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

