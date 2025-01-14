Principal Midcap Fund performance review analysis for January: This detailed review of Principal Midcap Fund evaluates its recent performance, comparing it to the Nifty index, and analyzes key metrics such as Sharpe Ratio and sectoral allocation. The fund's strategy, top holdings, and recent portfolio moves are explored to provide insights for existing and potential investors.

Principal Midcap Fund Direct Growth performance review analysis for January: Principal Midcap Fund Direct Growth, managed by the seasoned fund managers Ravi Gopalakrishnan,Sudhir Kedia, remains a prominent player in the Mid-Cap. Principal Midcap Fund boasts an impressive AUM of ₹450.48 crore. Under the guidance of Ravi Gopalakrishnan,Sudhir Kedia, the fund adheres to its objective of to generate long term capital appreciation by predominantly investing in equity and equity related instruments of midcap companies. However, there is no assurance or guarantee that the investment objective of the Scheme will be achieved. This detailed review of Principal Midcap Fund evaluates its recent performance, comparing it to the NIFTY Midcap 150 index, and analyzes key metrics such as sharpe ratio and sectoral allocation. The fund's strategy, top holdings, and recent portfolio moves are explored to provide insights for existing and potential investors. Performance Analysis: {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}} Over the past week, Principal Midcap Fund returned 2.51%, showing a positive delta of 8.14% with respect to NIFTY Midcap 150. The one-month performance shows a positive trend, with the fund delivering 2.00% against the NIFTY Midcap 150’s -9.24%. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Period Mutual Fund Returns NIFTY Midcap 150 Performance Performance Difference 6 Months 15.77% -7.33% 23.10% 1 Year 47.78% 12.57% 35.21% 3 Years 0.00% 65.14% -65.14% 5 Years 0.00% 205.26% -205.26%

Top Holdings of the Fund

Below is the list of top holdings in the fund:

Sector Name Weightage (%) Regional Banks 13.01% Chemical Manufacturing 9.03% Electronic Instr. & Controls 7.14% Biotechnology & Drugs 5.67% Consumer Financial Services 5.18% Misc. Capital Goods 5.15% Auto & Truck Manufacturers 4.93% Software & Programming 3.78% Appliance & Tool 3.57% Construction Services 2.85% Business Services 2.68% Healthcare Facilities 2.6% Misc. Fabricated Products 2.33% Broadcasting & Cable TV 2.26% Constr. & Agric. Machinery 2.14% Computer Services 2.04% Natural Gas Utilities 1.73% Footwear 1.7% Retail (Apparel) 1.67% Iron & Steel 1.66% Fabricated Plastic & Rubber 1.62% Insurance (Accident & Health) 1.57% Electric Utilities 1.53% Investment Services 1.37% Food Processing 1.36% Auto & Truck Parts 1.24% Restaurants 1.19% Tires 1.16% Apparel/Accessories 0.99% Construction - Raw Materials 0.87% Motion Pictures 0.83% Personal & Household Prods. 0.8% Recreational Products 0.47% Retail (Catalog & Mail Order) 0.32%

Risk Measurement Understanding the risk associated with the fund is crucial for investors. The Sharpe Ratio, which measures risk-adjusted returns, is a key indicator of how well the fund compensates investors for the risk taken. Over the past year, the fund's Sharpe Ratio stands at 3.35, while the three-year and five-year ratios are 0.00 and 0.00, respectively. Sharpe ratio values above 1 are considered good, whereas values below 1 are considered bad.

In terms of volatility, the standard deviation over the same periods— 12.45% for one year, 0.00% for three years, and 0.00% for five years. Higher standard deviations indicate greater volatility, while lower ones suggest more stable returns.

In the last month, the fund acquired new positions in the following stocks:

Stock Name Holding (%) No of shares Holding Value (in Cr) Force Motors 0.77% 27000 3.48 TVS Motor Co 0.47% 30585 2.10

The fund has increased its position in the following stocks:

Stock Name No of shares (Before purchase) No of shares (After purchase) Holding Value (in Cr) Zydus Wellness 40615.0 31335.0 6.15

