(Bloomberg) -- Many private credit firms believe Saudi Arabia offers an estimated $100 billion opportunity, potentially helping transform the Middle East into one of the biggest markets for the asset class. But deploying capital at the required scale and speed is proving difficult.

A recent $150 million financing for a little-known Saudi firm illustrates the challenge. Backed by Goldman Sachs Group Inc., HSBC Holdings Plc, Fortress Investment Group and at least three regional fund managers, and small by Wall Street standards, the deal took months to complete.

Delays over regulation, deal structure and the investor mix complicated a transaction that would have taken just weeks to put together in many other markets, according to people familiar with the matter, who asked not to be identified discussing private information.

That disconnect is awkward for the largest Gulf economy, which is in the midst of a multitrillion-dollar overhaul.

Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman’s plans to diversify away from oil require vast private investment across sectors including artificial intelligence. Just as borrowing needs rise, near-daily attacks by the Houthis are adding to the pressure, weighing on economic activity, exacerbating a liquidity crunch and denting investor confidence.

“The conflict has fundamentally reinforced the strategic importance of private capital for Saudi Arabia,” said Atefeh Ebadian, chief economist and investment strategist at Dubai-based Symax Group, whose work focuses on Gulf economies and evaluating private investment opportunities. “It has also changed the urgency.”

Yet, regulatory uncertainty, licensing timelines and rules around local presence are impeding progress and slowing the flow of capital, according to more than a dozen fund managers. Even firms that clear those hurdles face difficulty deploying money, they said, pointing to a pipeline dominated by small companies and returns that may not always adequately compensate for the extra effort and risk.

Saudi Arabia has historically been the engine of private capital fundraising in the Middle East, accounting for more than half of all regional funds closed since 2015, according to a report by BlackRock, which cited data from Preqin. Now, at least six fund managers said raising money from investors for local deals had become harder.

Some backers increasingly favor funds based in the kingdom, rather than committing capital to international managers, people familiar with the matter said. Managers seeking to establish funds locally must also contend with regulatory friction. Licensing can take up to a year, while setting up local operations brings additional costs.

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Finding enough investable deals presents another hurdle. Much of the kingdom’s financing gap is concentrated among small and medium-sized businesses, which are central to Saudi Arabia’s diversification plans and often struggle to secure bank loans. But they can also be harder for foreign investors to assess.

Taken together, those constraints have slowed fundraising for some international managers looking to invest in Saudi Arabia. In at least one case, they prompted a firm to abandon plans to bring foreign direct investment into the kingdom.

“I don’t think people are running away but it takes a certain kind of institution to make the jump,” said Berkay Oncel, head of Middle East, North Africa and Turkey investments at SC Lowy, which has been executing on Saudi deals for years. “There haven’t been many of those institutions so far.”

Saudi Arabia’s Capital Market Authority did not respond to a request for comment.

To be sure, fund managers are still raising capital for Saudi deals. Janus Henderson plans to make the final close on a $300 million fund early next year and is evaluating about a dozen opportunities, many in Saudi Arabia, according to Sikander Ahmed, head of MENA private credit.

But the size of those opportunities can be a limiting factor for larger global investors. Many such transactions come in at below $50 million, making the economics challenging for firms used to deploying billions of dollars. Sourcing and assessing a small loan can take almost as much work as a much larger transaction, while the risks and potential returns may not justify the effort.

“When you think about the opportunity, you think about return on effort,” Ahmed said. “You have to spend time, years and years buildings your proprietary network, structuring expertise, and then you start seeing your pipeline and your expertise become more relevant and quicker deployment.”

That’s one reason some of the biggest private credit successes so far have involved government financing or national champions like Saudi Aramco and Acwa Power Co. Other deals have focused on asset-backed financing, including facilities for financial technology companies Tabby and Tamara involving JPMorgan Chase & Co., Goldman, Citigroup Inc. and Apollo Global Management.

The Public Investment Fund has struck agreements with firms including Goldman and King Street Capital Management to anchor funds to advance private credit investments. But there is little in the public domain to suggest those initiatives have progressed on a wide scale.

For Benefit Street Partners, the alternative credit manager owned by Franklin Templeton with about $97 billion in assets under management, the opportunity is large enough to justify the early effort. Chief Executive Officer David Manlowe expects the Middle East to become one of the world’s largest private credit markets over the next five to 10 years, with an inflection point around 2027.

And returns could be higher too — as much as 16% or more, roughly twice the levels seen in more established markets, according to Dino Kronfol, Franklin Templeton’s head of global sukuk and MENA fixed income. The higher yields reflect additional risks, smaller fund sizes and more concentrated positions, he said.

BSP estimates that about 60% of regional private credit deals are below $30 million. Financing is spread relatively evenly across growth capital, asset-backed lending and acquisition finance, suggesting the opportunity extends well beyond the larger corporate transactions that have so far attracted most attention.

One way to bridge the gap is through partnerships between international managers and local funds. Saudi firms provide onshore structures, knowledge of smaller businesses and familiarity with the regulatory process. International partners can contribute capital, underwriting experience and access to a wider investor base.

For now, firms active in the market were helping establish precedents for future transactions, according to Kurt Davis Jr., head of Middle East and Africa debt and capital advisory at Alvarez & Marsal.

“That is the opportunity,” he said. “Each deal that closes makes the next one easier to assess.”

--With assistance from Yassmin Jabri.

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