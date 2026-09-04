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Private credit secondaries gain traction as investors seek visibility on returns

Mansi VermaPriyamvada C
4 min read4 Sep 2026, 06:00 AM IST
Investors can assess how a borrower has performed since the original investment, whether leverage has fallen and whether the business has survived a period of volatility.
Investors can assess how a borrower has performed since the original investment, whether leverage has fallen and whether the business has survived a period of volatility.
Summary

Investors are warming to seasoned credit assets with visible track records, but limited supply and a lack of mature-market structures are holding back a true secondary market.

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India’s private-credit market is seeing growing demand for something it does not yet have at scale: a true secondary market.

India’s private-credit market is seeing growing demand for something it does not yet have at scale: a true secondary market.

Investors are increasingly looking beyond fresh fund commitments to seasoned credit assets, where repayment history, borrower performance and expected cash flows are already visible, But most transactions in India today are refinancings or early sell-downs, rather than the investor-to-investor portfolio trades typical of mature credit-secondary markets, industry participants told Mint.

Investors are increasingly looking beyond fresh fund commitments to seasoned credit assets, where repayment history, borrower performance and expected cash flows are already visible, But most transactions in India today are refinancings or early sell-downs, rather than the investor-to-investor portfolio trades typical of mature credit-secondary markets, industry participants told Mint.

That could change as more private-credit managers build multiple fund vintages and earlier funds approach maturity, creating a larger pool of established assets for investors to buy.

Seasoned credit draws investors

The appeal is greater visibility into risk. Investors can assess how a borrower has performed since the original investment, whether leverage has fallen and whether the business has survived a period of volatility.

Also Read | Spark Capital Group steps up focus on high-growth firms with two funds

“We are seeing a lot of opportunities for takeouts,” said Aakash Desai, Chief Investment Officer and Head of Private Credit, 360 ONE Asset. “Today, compared to two years ago, the amount of refinancing has increased. That’s a function of more confidence in the market and more capital flows, and an increased amount of diligence on underlying credits.”

Desai said global investors are also enquiring about established Indian credit exposures. “Global buyers are more evolved—they want to buy mature, seasoned assets…A lot of global investors are reaching out enquiring about assets that stood the test of time.”

Others such as Axis and ICICI Prudential have also moved into successive funds while their earlier vintages mature, giving investors greater visibility into underlying assets and realised returns.

The global market illustrates the potential.

Earlier this year, Ares Management raised $7.1 billion for its debut Ares Credit Secondaries Fund, one of the largest dedicated institutional credit-secondary funds globally. Coller Capital’s dedicated credit-secondary fund had exposure to about 1,660 portfolio companies across 34 managers as of March 2026. In 2024, BlackRock reportedly prepared a $1.3 billion private credit continuation fund.

India, however, remains at an earlier stage.

A nascent market

In developed markets, private-credit secondaries typically involve an existing investor selling its exposure to another investor, often to meet liquidity needs, rebalance a portfolio or exit as a fund approaches maturity.

That is not yet the norm in India, said Vishal Bansal, partner at EY. Much of what is described as secondary activity instead involves an investor selling down shortly after the original transaction or a borrower refinancing existing debt

“In India, the sell down generally happens either immediately at the time of transaction closure or within a short span of the investment, say three to six months,” Bansal said. Unlike developed markets, there are generally no “super profits” being made by investors through such early sell-downs, he added.

Also Read | India’s deeptech boom puts growth investors to the test

In August, Mint reported that Shapoorji Pallonji (SP) Group's record $2.7 billion bond issue is finding a new class of investors as private wealth managers are parcelling out pieces of the unrated, unlisted debt issue, selling investors a future payoff tied to Tata Sons' potential initial public offering (IPO).

Refinancing is a more established route for existing credit exposure to change hands, particularly when a borrower’s credit profile improves. For instance, Tata Capital’s 2,300-crore refinancing of Jayaswal Neco provided an exit to Edelweiss Alternatives in December 2025. Similarly, Kesoram raised about 1,850 crore in February 2024 from Tata Capital group and Hero Fincorp to repay existing high-cost debt raised from Goldman Sachs, Cerberus and Edelweiss in 2021.

Nachiket Naik, head—structured credit, Alternates by Axis AMC, said the evolving secondary market is also helping address the traditional problem of illiquidity in performing private credit.

“Performing credit funds with fixed-rate NCD portfolios are able to provide investors with determinateness in terms of both the quantum and timelines of returns once the portfolio is fully deployed,” Naik said.

Once a fund has deployed its capital, investors have greater visibility into how much they are likely to receive and when. That makes it easier for a prospective buyer to value the portfolio based on its known risk, return and maturity profile without demanding a huge discount, Naik said.

Supply constraint

“Appetite exists on the demand side; the supply side is the real question,” said Pranob Gupta, managing director and business head for India alternatives at Lighthouse Canton. Differences in fund processes, limited information sharing, lack of uniform rating frameworks and managers’ preference for originating primary deals remain constraints, he said.

Globally, the market is much more developed. Evercore’s 2025 Credit Secondary Market Survey, published in January, said global credit-secondary volumes nearly doubled to $20 billion in 2025.

Also Read | Sebi proposes net settlement of funds for mutual fund trades

India could eventually follow that path as more funds mature. The first wave of domestic AIFs launched between 2018 and 2022 may be approaching maturity, potentially creating more natural sellers, Gupta said.

Desai expects the shift to become more visible over the next three to five years, as managers build track records across multiple credit cycles.

“Today, someone like us has institutionalized our credit thesis and risk framework,” he said. As more managers demonstrate that their portfolios can withstand stress, investors will become more comfortable buying seasoned assets—and portfolios and baskets of assets could eventually begin trading more actively.

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Meet the Author

Mansi Verma

Mansi Verma is a senior correspondent covering private capital in India for Mint. Think of strategy Read more

shifts, private equity and venture capital deals, the companies trying to go public, and occasionally, the ones falling apart.<br><br>She moved into this beat in 2022, and has been following it closely since. Prior to Mint, Mansi worked at Moneycontrol, where she covered jobs and edtech, reporting extensively on the 2022–2024 startup and IT layoffs cycle. Her work during this period focused on what happens to fast-growing companies when capital dries up, combining financial reporting with human-interest stories.<br><br>Mansi reported closely on Byju’s during a critical phase in its unravelling, and has since built a strong understanding of edtech businesses, particularly unicorns, and the deeper structural challenges in education that many of them have struggled to solve. At Mint, she follows the flow of capital across VC and PE deals, exits and IPO pipelines, while also tracking large investment firms, and the financial services sector.<br><br>Outside of the newsroom, Mansi spends time exploring how technology is changing the way people think and work, while actively attempting to build a critical thinking human brain in the age of short-form everything.<br><br>She holds a Master’s degree in journalism and has moderated industry discussions on financial services and investments.

Read Less
Priyamvada C

Priyamvada is a Mumbai-based business journalist at Mint. She writes about the public and private maRead more

rkets with a key focus on venture capital, private equity, M&As and private credit. Her coverage also spans startups and emerging businesses.<br><br>Over the last two years, she has uncovered some of the largest deals and interviewed important decision-makers from India’s investment ecosystem. She likes to dabble across different formats like long forms and explainers. Her work has been consistently displayed on the publication's deals page, and she has also written multiple front-page stories.<br><br>Prior to joining Mint in 2024, she worked out of Reuters’ Bengaluru bureau where she extensively covered the travel, transportation, and logistics industries. Across both her stints, Priyamvada has displayed rigour for breaking news and analyzing interesting data-driven trends. She holds a postgraduate diploma from the Asian College of Journalism's Bloomberg programme. In her free time, she enjoys reading books and trying out different cuisines. She is keen to delve deeper into the various sectors she covers and is always up for a chat. You can reach out to her at priyamvada.c@livemint.com.

Read Less
Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
HomeMarketsPrivate credit secondaries gain traction as investors seek visibility on returns

Private credit secondaries gain traction as investors seek visibility on returns

Mansi VermaPriyamvada C
4 min read4 Sep 2026, 06:00 AM IST
Investors can assess how a borrower has performed since the original investment, whether leverage has fallen and whether the business has survived a period of volatility.
Investors can assess how a borrower has performed since the original investment, whether leverage has fallen and whether the business has survived a period of volatility.
Summary

Investors are warming to seasoned credit assets with visible track records, but limited supply and a lack of mature-market structures are holding back a true secondary market.

Gift this article

India’s private-credit market is seeing growing demand for something it does not yet have at scale: a true secondary market.

India’s private-credit market is seeing growing demand for something it does not yet have at scale: a true secondary market.

Investors are increasingly looking beyond fresh fund commitments to seasoned credit assets, where repayment history, borrower performance and expected cash flows are already visible, But most transactions in India today are refinancings or early sell-downs, rather than the investor-to-investor portfolio trades typical of mature credit-secondary markets, industry participants told Mint.

Investors are increasingly looking beyond fresh fund commitments to seasoned credit assets, where repayment history, borrower performance and expected cash flows are already visible, But most transactions in India today are refinancings or early sell-downs, rather than the investor-to-investor portfolio trades typical of mature credit-secondary markets, industry participants told Mint.

That could change as more private-credit managers build multiple fund vintages and earlier funds approach maturity, creating a larger pool of established assets for investors to buy.

Seasoned credit draws investors

The appeal is greater visibility into risk. Investors can assess how a borrower has performed since the original investment, whether leverage has fallen and whether the business has survived a period of volatility.

Also Read | Spark Capital Group steps up focus on high-growth firms with two funds

“We are seeing a lot of opportunities for takeouts,” said Aakash Desai, Chief Investment Officer and Head of Private Credit, 360 ONE Asset. “Today, compared to two years ago, the amount of refinancing has increased. That’s a function of more confidence in the market and more capital flows, and an increased amount of diligence on underlying credits.”

Desai said global investors are also enquiring about established Indian credit exposures. “Global buyers are more evolved—they want to buy mature, seasoned assets…A lot of global investors are reaching out enquiring about assets that stood the test of time.”

Others such as Axis and ICICI Prudential have also moved into successive funds while their earlier vintages mature, giving investors greater visibility into underlying assets and realised returns.

The global market illustrates the potential.

Earlier this year, Ares Management raised $7.1 billion for its debut Ares Credit Secondaries Fund, one of the largest dedicated institutional credit-secondary funds globally. Coller Capital’s dedicated credit-secondary fund had exposure to about 1,660 portfolio companies across 34 managers as of March 2026. In 2024, BlackRock reportedly prepared a $1.3 billion private credit continuation fund.

India, however, remains at an earlier stage.

A nascent market

In developed markets, private-credit secondaries typically involve an existing investor selling its exposure to another investor, often to meet liquidity needs, rebalance a portfolio or exit as a fund approaches maturity.

That is not yet the norm in India, said Vishal Bansal, partner at EY. Much of what is described as secondary activity instead involves an investor selling down shortly after the original transaction or a borrower refinancing existing debt

“In India, the sell down generally happens either immediately at the time of transaction closure or within a short span of the investment, say three to six months,” Bansal said. Unlike developed markets, there are generally no “super profits” being made by investors through such early sell-downs, he added.

Also Read | India’s deeptech boom puts growth investors to the test

In August, Mint reported that Shapoorji Pallonji (SP) Group's record $2.7 billion bond issue is finding a new class of investors as private wealth managers are parcelling out pieces of the unrated, unlisted debt issue, selling investors a future payoff tied to Tata Sons' potential initial public offering (IPO).

Refinancing is a more established route for existing credit exposure to change hands, particularly when a borrower’s credit profile improves. For instance, Tata Capital’s 2,300-crore refinancing of Jayaswal Neco provided an exit to Edelweiss Alternatives in December 2025. Similarly, Kesoram raised about 1,850 crore in February 2024 from Tata Capital group and Hero Fincorp to repay existing high-cost debt raised from Goldman Sachs, Cerberus and Edelweiss in 2021.

Nachiket Naik, head—structured credit, Alternates by Axis AMC, said the evolving secondary market is also helping address the traditional problem of illiquidity in performing private credit.

“Performing credit funds with fixed-rate NCD portfolios are able to provide investors with determinateness in terms of both the quantum and timelines of returns once the portfolio is fully deployed,” Naik said.

Once a fund has deployed its capital, investors have greater visibility into how much they are likely to receive and when. That makes it easier for a prospective buyer to value the portfolio based on its known risk, return and maturity profile without demanding a huge discount, Naik said.

Supply constraint

“Appetite exists on the demand side; the supply side is the real question,” said Pranob Gupta, managing director and business head for India alternatives at Lighthouse Canton. Differences in fund processes, limited information sharing, lack of uniform rating frameworks and managers’ preference for originating primary deals remain constraints, he said.

Globally, the market is much more developed. Evercore’s 2025 Credit Secondary Market Survey, published in January, said global credit-secondary volumes nearly doubled to $20 billion in 2025.

Also Read | Sebi proposes net settlement of funds for mutual fund trades

India could eventually follow that path as more funds mature. The first wave of domestic AIFs launched between 2018 and 2022 may be approaching maturity, potentially creating more natural sellers, Gupta said.

Desai expects the shift to become more visible over the next three to five years, as managers build track records across multiple credit cycles.

“Today, someone like us has institutionalized our credit thesis and risk framework,” he said. As more managers demonstrate that their portfolios can withstand stress, investors will become more comfortable buying seasoned assets—and portfolios and baskets of assets could eventually begin trading more actively.

Gift this article

Topics

Meet the Author

Mansi Verma

Mansi Verma is a senior correspondent covering private capital in India for Mint. Think of strategy Read more

shifts, private equity and venture capital deals, the companies trying to go public, and occasionally, the ones falling apart.<br><br>She moved into this beat in 2022, and has been following it closely since. Prior to Mint, Mansi worked at Moneycontrol, where she covered jobs and edtech, reporting extensively on the 2022–2024 startup and IT layoffs cycle. Her work during this period focused on what happens to fast-growing companies when capital dries up, combining financial reporting with human-interest stories.<br><br>Mansi reported closely on Byju’s during a critical phase in its unravelling, and has since built a strong understanding of edtech businesses, particularly unicorns, and the deeper structural challenges in education that many of them have struggled to solve. At Mint, she follows the flow of capital across VC and PE deals, exits and IPO pipelines, while also tracking large investment firms, and the financial services sector.<br><br>Outside of the newsroom, Mansi spends time exploring how technology is changing the way people think and work, while actively attempting to build a critical thinking human brain in the age of short-form everything.<br><br>She holds a Master’s degree in journalism and has moderated industry discussions on financial services and investments.

Read Less
Priyamvada C

Priyamvada is a Mumbai-based business journalist at Mint. She writes about the public and private maRead more

rkets with a key focus on venture capital, private equity, M&As and private credit. Her coverage also spans startups and emerging businesses.<br><br>Over the last two years, she has uncovered some of the largest deals and interviewed important decision-makers from India’s investment ecosystem. She likes to dabble across different formats like long forms and explainers. Her work has been consistently displayed on the publication's deals page, and she has also written multiple front-page stories.<br><br>Prior to joining Mint in 2024, she worked out of Reuters’ Bengaluru bureau where she extensively covered the travel, transportation, and logistics industries. Across both her stints, Priyamvada has displayed rigour for breaking news and analyzing interesting data-driven trends. She holds a postgraduate diploma from the Asian College of Journalism's Bloomberg programme. In her free time, she enjoys reading books and trying out different cuisines. She is keen to delve deeper into the various sectors she covers and is always up for a chat. You can reach out to her at priyamvada.c@livemint.com.

Read Less
Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
HomeMarketsPrivate credit secondaries gain traction as investors seek visibility on returns
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