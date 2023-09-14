Private equity recruits data-science talent as industry tackles machine learning
SummaryMore firms are adding chief data officers and other data-science and engineering talent as they incorporate machine learning into their operations.
More private-equity firms are recruiting data-science experts as they incorporate machine learning and data analytics into their investment processes and to support their portfolio companies.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more