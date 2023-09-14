Private equity recruits data-science talent as industry tackles machine learning

More private-equity firms are recruiting data-science experts as they incorporate machine learning and data analytics into their investment processes and to support their portfolio companies.

The evolution of artificial intelligence has whetted the industry’s appetite for data-science expertise, investors and executive recruiters say.

“If you are a person who knows data science and dealspeak, you are a special person, and your market value has increased," said Joseph Healey, private markets practice leader at executive recruiter Korn Ferry.

Small and midmarket firms, such as Access Holdings Management and Frazier Healthcare Partners, have been adding data-science experts to their ranks, while larger firms and early movers, such as EQT, Partners Group and Two Sigma Investments, have built sizable teams. Since it launched its Motherbrain data-analysis and machine-learning platform in 2016, EQT has built a team of more than 40 people at Motherbrain and expanded the unit’s focus from supporting the firm’s venture platform to include other strategies, such as private capital, infrastructure and its recently acquired Asia investment unit, BPEA EQT, according to the firm.

These firms and others say they want to find data-science professionals with the ability to interpret and translate data for those who aren’t experts, making communication skills as valuable as technical expertise.

“Ultimately deals get done by private-equity investors," said Drew Conway, managing director and head of data science for private investments at Two Sigma Investments. “They don’t get done by data scientists. You have to be able to stand in front of the senior partner of a private-equity business and explain to them what you did…and how you think the results may be used."

Since Conway joined Two Sigma in 2019, the private investments data-science team has expanded to more than 30 professionals, and focuses on strategies that span real estate, venture capital and impact investing. Before joining the firm, Conway founded and led a data-computing technology startup that was acquired in 2019.

Many firms poach talent from consulting firms with established data consulting practices such as McKinsey & Co., as well as from large consumer product or technology companies or even from academic institutions, recruiters say. Before joining Boston-based Berkshire Partners as a vice president of data and analytics in 2020, Adam Nahari worked as a research scientist in the predictive medicine group at Harvard Medical School.

“Variety is a big thing," Nahari said, about what he found attractive about a career in private equity. “The ability to work with many different companies across different industries, help them grow and improve. You’re working on different companies, tackling different types of problems and questions that you’re trying to answer. The variety isn’t only in the type of research you’re doing or the type of questions you’re trying to answer. It’s also in the type of data you’re working with."

Ryan Bulkoski, a partner at executive recruiter Heidrick & Struggles International, said that variety of experience, along with the potential to one day share in portfolio profits, can help private-equity firms woo top data-science talent.

“Private equity usually represents an unopened door that almost all chief analytics officers would love to walk [through] at some point," Bulkoski said.

Although not many firms offer their data professionals a share of profits, often referred to as carried interest, it can be a powerful recruiting tool to win over senior talent, particularly for smaller firms, according to Bulkoski.

Private-equity firms will likely have to pay up to secure top talent. Median total cash compensation, including base salary and bonus, for data, analytics and artificial intelligence roles in the U.S. financial-services sector was $551,000 in 2021, above the $526,000 median compensation for all industries, but lagging behind pay for similar roles in the healthcare and consumer sectors, according to a report issued last year by Heidrick & Struggles. Some companies, such as Netflix, are offering much higher compensation for certain artificial intelligence roles, as demand for such skills continues to intensify, The Wall Street Journal previously reported.

“Over time the supply of people and demand will come into balance, but at the moment there’s still a people deficit in relation to how important this function is to the future of private equity," said Korn Ferry’s Healey.

The challenge is particularly acute for smaller firms that often lack the resources of their larger buyout peers, although some have still managed to build expertise. Access Holdings Management, a lower midmarket firm that manages some $2.7 billion in assets, has added at least four full-time data professionals to its team, including Matt Johl, chief data officer on its valuation creation team who joined in 2021, George Shipley, a managing director on the value creation team who joined that same year, and Nik Kapauan, a principal on the value creation team who joined last year.

“We do invest outsized to our [assets under management], because we believe in the power of it," Kapauan said.

Access also augments the team’s capabilities partly by partnering on specific data-science projects with graduate students and research interns from academic institutions, including Carnegie Mellon University and the University of Chicago, according to Kapauan. Raahil Reddy, a quantitative analyst on the firm’s value creation team, joined Access last year after working with the firm on one such project while he was earning his master’s degree at Carnegie Mellon.

The pressure for talent at both large and small firms isn’t likely to abate any time soon, as more firms use data-science and artificial intelligence technologies to gain a competitive edge in the marketplace.

“Firms over time are going to have to have these capabilities," said Berkshire’s Nahari. “In five or 10 years, this is just going to be table stakes."

Write to Laura Kreutzer at laura.kreutzer@wsj.com