Private equity recruits data-science talent as industry tackles machine learning

“Variety is a big thing," Nahari said, about what he found attractive about a career in private equity. “The ability to work with many different companies across different industries, help them grow and improve. You’re working on different companies, tackling different types of problems and questions that you’re trying to answer. The variety isn’t only in the type of research you’re doing or the type of questions you’re trying to answer. It’s also in the type of data you’re working with."