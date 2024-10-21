Markets
Private lenders see stress in credit cards, personal loans in Q2
Gopika Gopakumar , Anshika Kayastha 5 min read 21 Oct 2024, 05:30 AM IST
Summary
- HDFC Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank and Axis Bank either reported elevated slippages or a spike in bad loans.
Mumbai: Private banks continued to see a rise in stress in small-ticket advances including microfinance, credit cards and personal loans in the second quarter of this fiscal year, with all lenders barring HDFC Bank reporting spike in bad loans.
