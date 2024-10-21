Private lenders see stress in credit cards, personal loans in Q2

“….from what the industry data that we have seen from bureau, there has been a rise in delinquencies across unsecured for the industry and we have seen similar signs in our portfolio," said Arjun Chowdhry, group executive and head of retail assets, payments and affluent banking at Axis Bank. “Very difficult to say that this is the peak, this is the start etc, but we do keep monitoring and watching this portfolio and if there is any necessary action that needs to be taken. We take it at an appropriate time and obviously the objective is to monitor this portfolio closely."