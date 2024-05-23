Private-equity fees present hurdles that hobble some fund investors
High fees and lack of transparency about them often hamper investments in alternative-asset strategies
Costs tied to investing in private equity make it harder for some investors to embrace the asset class, while they drive others to press for better terms from fund managers, according to panelists at an investment conference.
