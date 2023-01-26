Private-equity investors want to keep investments steady despite turbulence3 min read . Updated: 26 Jan 2023, 07:00 PM IST
But some investors say they want to back only experienced managers
Private-equity investors have learned from past recessions and hope to keep commitments to the asset class steady no matter what 2023 throws at them, according to participants at the International Private Equity Market conference in Cannes, France.
GENIE RECOMMENDS
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
Login to enjoy exclusive benefits!
- Unlocked premium articles
- Personalized news
- Market Watchlist
- Insightful Newsletters & more
×